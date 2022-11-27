Read full article on original website
Skender Bracellari
3d ago
What are you going to do put up more speed cameras or tax the ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS 🤔 😳 free money and benefits you gave them
MTA proposes higher fare and toll increases to alleviate multi-billion dollar budget deficits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Riding mass transit and crossing New York City’s bridges and tunnels could soon be more expensive than ever. During Wednesday’s MTA Board meeting, officials presented the 2023 November Financial Plan, which includes a proposal to raise fares and tolls beyond the standard biennial increases to help offset the looming multi-billion dollar deficits the agency faces in the coming year.
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
brownstoner.com
Bay Ridge Community Calls for State to Better Regulate Cannabis Sales
With smoke shops popping up in neighborhoods across the city, at least one local panel is formally calling on the state legislature to create clearer language in the current legislation for unlicensed commercial and retail sale of marijuana and other cannabis products. Adult use and retail sale of recreational marijuana...
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
brickunderground.com
Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more
Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
NBC New York
It May Soon Cost More to Take a NYC Subway or Bus Ride — Here's Why Fares Could Go Up
A new report warns that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is on a fast track toward falling off a fiscal cliff — and that fare hikes may have to be implemented to avoid a financial disaster. The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli crunched the numbers and wants...
MTA board member parks illegally while decrying drivers who break the law
David Mack, an MTA board member who parks illegally, said more cops are needed to crack down on lawbreaking drivers. David Mack has for months argued with top MTA officials over his parking privileges. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays
Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
De Blasio was admonished by ethics board for using city staff and phone for politicking. His underlings weren’t so lucky.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio violated conflicts of interest rules more extensively than previously known — but the city’s ethics board kept the breaches under wraps by admonishing him privately, documents obtained by THE CITY show. Twice in 2016 the Conflicts of Interest Board sent a letter to...
When will NY marijuana dispensaries open for business?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers -- including two on Staten Island -- many people have one question on their mind: When can you buy legal weed?. Last week the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light...
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
How Staten Islanders and restaurants gave back this Thanksgiving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not everyone simply sat down to Thanksgiving dinners last week. Some Staten Islanders prepped, cooked and/or served them. We heard from readers from shore to shore who observed and shared the generosity. One Advance/SILIVE.com reader complimented Aunt Butchie’s of Richmond Valley for its turkey dinners...
These are 5 of the worst parking lots on Staten Island, according to frustrated readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We asked, and you answered!. Earlier this month, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com asked residents to submit the worst parking lots throughout the borough and our readers did not disappoint. We received dozens of nominations for locations spanning from the North Shore to the South Shore and...
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants
Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
boropark24.com
MTA Price Increase Likely Due to Ridership Drop
According to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, the MTA will have to increase subway and bus trip fares by 79 cents to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. A new report quoted by the Comptroller delineated that ridership is only at 60% of pre-pandemic levels. The revenue from the present fares is only expected to cover 32% of the MTA's operating budget by 2026 instead of the 44% it reached before COVID forced severe service cuts and fare hikes.
Comments / 2