New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Skender Bracellari
3d ago

What are you going to do put up more speed cameras or tax the ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS 🤔 😳 free money and benefits you gave them

The Staten Island Advance

MTA proposes higher fare and toll increases to alleviate multi-billion dollar budget deficits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Riding mass transit and crossing New York City’s bridges and tunnels could soon be more expensive than ever. During Wednesday’s MTA Board meeting, officials presented the 2023 November Financial Plan, which includes a proposal to raise fares and tolls beyond the standard biennial increases to help offset the looming multi-billion dollar deficits the agency faces in the coming year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years

It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday.  The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week.  “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Bay Ridge Community Calls for State to Better Regulate Cannabis Sales

With smoke shops popping up in neighborhoods across the city, at least one local panel is formally calling on the state legislature to create clearer language in the current legislation for unlicensed commercial and retail sale of marijuana and other cannabis products. Adult use and retail sale of recreational marijuana...
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more

Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays

Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants

Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

MTA Price Increase Likely Due to Ridership Drop

According to State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, the MTA will have to increase subway and bus trip fares by 79 cents to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. A new report quoted by the Comptroller delineated that ridership is only at 60% of pre-pandemic levels. The revenue from the present fares is only expected to cover 32% of the MTA's operating budget by 2026 instead of the 44% it reached before COVID forced severe service cuts and fare hikes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
