Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out

Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
Staten Island organization pegged to offer support services to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island non-profit organization will be one of eight groups around the city picked to help asylum seekers navigate their arrivals in the five boroughs, the office of Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Adams named La Colmena, headquartered on Port Richmond Avenue, as a...
Former New Dorp High School Principal Elizabeth Sciabarra, who impacted thousands, dies at 70
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Longtime New York City educator Elizabeth Ann Sciabarra, 70, who touched the lives of thousands of children, has died after a two-year-long bout with many serious health issues. Sciabarra — who was principal of New Dorp High School in the 1990s — died on Saturday,...
Staten Island Foundation board celebrates original founders and grants fellowships in Betsy Dubovsky’s name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of the board of directors of the Staten Island Foundation unveiled portraits of its founding members who died during their tenure with the charitable organization. Harry P. Doherty was president of SI Bank & Trust and the foundation’s first chair until his death from...
How Staten Islanders and restaurants gave back this Thanksgiving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not everyone simply sat down to Thanksgiving dinners last week. Some Staten Islanders prepped, cooked and/or served them. We heard from readers from shore to shore who observed and shared the generosity. One Advance/SILIVE.com reader complimented Aunt Butchie’s of Richmond Valley for its turkey dinners...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles Michael Lombardi passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022. He was a loving husband to...
chainstoreage.com
Katz picked to serve as Starbuck’s real estate broker in Brooklyn and Staten Island
Katz & Associates, which has been Starbuck’s exclusive broker in Long Island for the past year, will now cover more ground in the New York Metro for the chain. The ever-expanding coffeehouse brand has announced the appointment of The Englewood, N.J.-based company as its exclusive broker in Brooklyn and Staten Island. Handling that new territory will be brokers Russel Helbling, Michael Peguero, and Sean Philipps.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 29, 2022: Walter ‘Kit’ Kitson, Marine, NYPD lieutenant, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Walter F. Kitson, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2022. Born in Manhattan on Sept....
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island
Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.
‘My hair started to fall out and the reality of the cancer set in’ — Alex Carr shaves his head, plans fundraiser for cancer center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islander Alex Carr is sporting a new, sleek look, as he undergoes chemotherapy in his battle against testicular cancer. Recently, as Alex noticed his hair falling out, he asked Rachel Almonte at Staten Island barber shop, Untouchable Cutz, to shave his head. “As my...
Explore Wagner College’s 139-year history in a vintage photo exhibition on the Grymes Hill Campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’ve always been an admirer of the beauty, culture and architecture that is Wagner College — the grandeur of Main Hall, the beautiful grounds, the spectacular view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge or even one of its musical theater performances — you’ll be interested in a new exhibition on the Grymes Hill campus that opens Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Say cheese! Staten Island families pose for their holiday cards with the Advance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered last weekend inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our Advance...
Best diners on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are triple threats: Good food, good prices, good service. For the penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diners in the borough, and they nominated 21 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media.
HS football: 29 gridders will represent Staten Island schools in Wednesday’s CHSFL All-Star Senior Bowl
Twenty-nine seniors from Staten Island’s four CHSFL schools will play their final high school football game on Wednesday (tonight). The Island contingent will represent New York City’s squad when it meets Long Island in the annual All-Star Senior Bowl at the Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, L.I. Kickoff...
St. George Theatre and Minority Women in Business collaborate for the Third Annual Toy Drive ‘to add joy to children who need it most’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the third straight year, the St. George Theatre and the Minority Women in Business Association of Staten Island are collaborating for the Third Annual Toy Drive to bring cheer — and lots of awesome toys — to children in the community. “Celebrating...
NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey honored with sendoff on last day on the job after 34 years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, was honored Tuesday with a final sendoff at Manhattan’s police headquarters on his last day on the job. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, held the...
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
Man assaulted by Staten Island Rangers fan at NYC’s Madison Square Garden sues attacker, venue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after a Rangers fan from Staten Island was accused of assaulting two people inside Madison Square Garden, one of the victims is hitting back with a lawsuit. James Anastasio, 29, of Salamander Court in Charleston, pleaded guilty in September to assault in connection with...
Despite rumors, Staten Island assisted living facility ‘will not be closing this month’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Despite rumors, the Midland Beach assisted living facility Island Shores is not planning to close at the end of this month, the operating organization told the Advance/SILive.com. Island Shores, located at 1111 Father Capodanno Blvd., distributed a letter on Sept. 26 that said its parent...
