Staten Island daughter’s greatest passion is to assist those in need: She trains guide dogs. Watch Serinah Palafox in action | Inside Out

Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO