'I'm not a hero': People line up to visit man's brewery after he helped take down Club Q shooter

People waited in line to show their support for the person who helped take down the accused shooter at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

Richard Fierro owns a brewery in Colorado Springs that reopened on Saturday for the first time since the shooting

"I'm not a hero," Fierro said. "You know, everybody else in that room was a hero with us."

Some people drove for hours to support Fierro and his business.

"He saved a lot of people's lives," one person said. "He could have been killed. This brave man in here, he deserves all the respect he can get."