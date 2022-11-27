ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

I'm an archivist at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I've given tours to Bill Belichick and shown Tom Brady his own draft card.

By Rob Pene
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xibf3_0jOw5Smg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqcSj_0jOw5Smg00
Jon Kendle, vice president of archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jon Kendle

  • Jon Kendle wanted to work in sports so got a summer internship at the NFL Hall of Fame in 2005.
  • Kendle is now the vice president of museum and archives for the Hall and met Tom Brady on the job.
  • Here's what his job is like overseeing millions of documents that make up pro football's history.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Jon Kendle, vice president of archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's been edited for length and clarity.

I was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As someone who loved sports and loved football, you'd daydream about working there. Now, I'm the vice president of archives at the Hall.

During my junior year in college at Kent State University, I realized I needed to find a job working in sports because whenever I'm doing anything related to sports, it doesn't feel like work. I'd worked on the grounds crew at Thurman Munson Stadium, a baseball field, during my summers. I got paid to watch baseball games.

I came across a summer college internship in 2005 at the Hall of Fame in the archives, but it was full-time and unpaid, and I couldn't swing that.

There was also a part-time internship available in the education department that summer, which I was able to do instead. Interning with the education team really got my foot in the door. I was really in the right place at the right time.

I graduated and started working at Hall full-time giving tours

After about two years of running tours, I moved into a role in the Hall of Fame's research department, which was more aligned with my background. I'd studied history at college and minored in English. The role was working with the two-dimensional collection at the museum – all the paper, information, and photographs.

About two or three years into my role as a researcher, I went back to school part-time and got a master's in library and information science with an archival focus. My master's thesis focused on the NFL and NFL clubs' archiving processes.

Archiving isn't a main focus for a lot of clubs. Their historical information and artifacts either come to the Pro Football Hall of Fame or, a lot of times, end up in a closet somewhere, or an equipment manager or somebody like that might take it home.

I still pinch myself when I walk through the hallowed halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to my office

I'm surrounded by 40 million pages of documents and 6 million photographic images that are related to the history of the game. They outline every player, coach, and contributor that made the game what it is today. Being immersed in all of that is pretty surreal.

We are the repository of information for the NFL and all 32 clubs, so a lot of what I do is helping our partners, be it broadcast partners, the league itself, or one of the 32 clubs.

There have been quite a few occasions where you hear somebody on TV telling a story that you found in the archives and told to them. We provide a lot of photographs that they use on national broadcasts.

My favorite collection is the Dutch Sternaman collection. Dutch co-owned the Chicago Bears with George Halas, and he kept meticulous records, and they give us the insight we really didn't have into early NFL history. He's got rough accounting ledgers from games, stats pages, play-by-play of games, game programs, and scouting reports from teams that don't exist anymore. This is something you won't find anywhere else in the world.

I get to do a lot of behind-the-scenes tours with players and coaches

In 2019, I spent two and a half hours in the archives with Bill Belichick. I showed him a letter he wrote when he was an administrative assistant with the Detroit Lions. He didn't remember writing it, but he knew that was his first job in the league. He said all he did was write thank-you letters to people who'd done things for the team or request information for the coaches.

Belichick brought the entire Patriots team through the museum for a tour and a history lesson.

I was able to run down to the archives and find Tom Brady's draft card and show it to him. The draft card is just a piece of paper with a name written on it, but it means so much more. It represents the moment Tom Brady became an NFL player.

When you show players artifacts like that, you can see the emotion come over their faces because it takes them right back to that moment, and all of a sudden it's very real to them. Brady was very humbled by it. He asked if he could hold it and take a picture with it.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Us Weekly

Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is ‘Always Time for Family’ After Gisele Bundchen Divorce: I Want to ‘Be the Best Dad’

Prioritizing his family. Tom Brady said he's grateful for his family's support, one month after he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. "Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," the quarterback, 45, said during a conversation with Charles Barkley during the Monday, November 21, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald […]
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
msn.com

Tom Brady Is Not Coming Back to the Patriots

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jeff Howe kicked the hornets' nest by suggesting Tom Brady could maybe return to the New England Patriots this offseason once he hits free agency. The article in question here, titled "Brady to Patriots? Rodgers to Jets? Let’s explore what could be another wild NFL offseason at QB," is not based on Howe's insider reporting. It is not sourced. It is a speculative article whose sole purpose is to break down the juiciest end possibilities for this offseason's crop of high-profile quarterbacks.
Business Insider

Business Insider

753K+
Followers
45K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy