ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDOT to hold off on lane closures through Monday morning

By Brianna Hamblin
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV4gb_0jOw5Q1E00

Many folks will be back on the road Sunday after seeing friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday and TDOT is keeping that in mind and roads clear for drivers.

According to TDOT and AAA, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. Luckily, Tennesseans can know if they do face a slow up on their way home it will not be because of construction on the road.

With the expected higher than normal traffic volume, TDOT will stop all lane closures on highways and interstates through 6 a.m. Monday morning.

TDOT's regional HELP Trucks will be ready to help people if any incidents occur.

There may still be some construction zones in place, so remember when driving through one to follow the decreased speed limit signs posted, or else you can face up to a $500 fine. The weekend's rain also makes the roads slick, so drive carefully and make it home safely.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Second severe weather season starts in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While spring is most active for severe thunderstorms, there is a peak in activity in Tennessee in the fall. According to the National Weather Service, since 1811, Tennessee has seen 69 tornados in the month of November and 37 in December. The numbers are much higher...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Colder air moving in as rain exits

Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20

A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
Tennessee Lookout

Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.)  The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
wpln.org

A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state

Gov. Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee and Rutherford County Ranked in the Middle of the List for EV Charging Station Availability

(Rutherford County, TN) In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as being part of the clear future of the automotive industry. A recent analysis found that Tennessee has a total of 1,647 electric vehicle chargers – or 23.9 for every 100,000 residents, compared to 39-chargers for every 100,000 residents nationally. The number of 23.9 chargers for every 100-thousand residents places Tennessee in the number 27-position on the “States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations” list when looking at charging station availability across the U.S.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee

A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy