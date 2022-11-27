Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Is Nvidia retreating from the budget GPU market, leaving it to AMD and Intel?
Nvidia is stopping manufacturing some of its key affordable GPUs, at least if the grapevine is to be believed. This comes from Chinese site IT Home (opens in new tab) – not top of our list of reliable sources, it has to be said, so add a bit more than the usual amount of seasoning here – as Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted. The rumor from sources in the supply chain is that Nvidia is halting production on all RTX 2060 and 1660 models.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU hits a huge 3.6GHz overclock – but does anyone care?
It’s a seriously impressive overclock, but the feat is unlikely to shift perceptions around the GPU. Nvidia’s RTX 4080 is now the focus of overclocking experts, with seriously fast clock speeds being reached by the GPU (after seeing huge overclocks achieved by the RTX 4090 already, as you may recall).
TechRadar
Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
TechRadar
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar
Building a sustainable hybrid work culture
Lenovo’s Brian Mignault identifies how to make the most of the shift in working arrangements as businesses continue to make hybrid work a success. It’s clear that hybrid working is here to stay, with many businesses exploring how best to sustain the new reality of work and maximize employee engagement. Although businesses continue to grapple with figuring out what remote working means for them, at least we know it’s clear the days of going into an office five days a week are long gone.
TechRadar
Samsung unveils GDDR6 memory with a huge capacity upgrade
Samsung has announced its brand-new GDDR6 memory that’s set to solve the requirement of “massive memory and increased computing power” typically required by a workstation for creating objects and environments in virtual spaces. The company calls this the “industry’s first next-generation graphics DRAM technology”, which sees traditional...
TechRadar
I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday
IRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices. I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale
Save some serious cash on a new laptop with these Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals. We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals still available for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple. Although we're in the final stretch of the biggest sale events of the year, those money-saving discounts are still available, so it isn't to late to take advantage.
TechRadar
Here's how to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate much cheaper for three years
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has proved itself to be one of the better value-for-money options in the last few years whether you're gaming on a console or PC. What's better than having a wealth of top-tier titles able to download and stream to your platform of choice? Being able to do it cheaper!
TechRadar
Cyber Monday graphics card deals 2022: discounted GPUs for every budget
Here's our pick of the very best Cyber Monday graphics card deals. Cyber Monday graphics cards are still going strong right now but you've likely only got a few hours to get yourself a discount at Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers. For those on the hunt for a new GPU, we've rounded up the best prices just down below.
TechRadar
This Cyber Monday deal transforms an overpriced Acer Chromebook into treasure
This Cyber Monday brings with it an incredible Chromebook deal, specifically the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop for $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). What you're getting here is a savings of $250, which brings the Acer's cost down from surprisingly pricey to make it a truly budget work machine.
TechRadar
Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8
While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
TechRadar
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
TechRadar
DJI Mini 2 drops to record-low price in Cyber Monday's best drone deal
The Cyber Monday drone deals have just touched down with a DJI Mini 2 discount that brings its Fly More Combo bundle down to a record-low price. You'll have to be quick, though, as the price cut is for today only. The $90 discount is one that aerial photographers have...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 could land in early February with an extremely high price
There’s probably not long to wait now until the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches, with these phones expected to land in early 2023, and more specifically they might land in February. That’s according to “a Samsung Electronics executive with knowledge of the matter,” speaking to the Korea JoongAng Daily...
TechRadar
These are the first 3 games you need to play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED
Having a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED is pretty amazing, but you need to pick up a few games that really make use of its fancy screen, ones that are packed with vibrant colors. There were some excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals recently, along with all the great Black Friday...
TechRadar
Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen
Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners. Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.
TechRadar
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
TechRadar
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users, and is buying a firm’s assets to make it happen. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier this week on the company website, Dropbox said it signed an agreement to acquire “several key assets” from Boxcryptor, a company that provides end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud backup services.
Comments / 0