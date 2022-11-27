Nvidia is stopping manufacturing some of its key affordable GPUs, at least if the grapevine is to be believed. This comes from Chinese site IT Home (opens in new tab) – not top of our list of reliable sources, it has to be said, so add a bit more than the usual amount of seasoning here – as Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted. The rumor from sources in the supply chain is that Nvidia is halting production on all RTX 2060 and 1660 models.

2 DAYS AGO