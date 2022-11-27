ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jae'on Young discusses Sierra Canyon's championship victory, 2-interception performance

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Sierra Canyon sophomore CB Jae'on Young recorded 3 interceptions in the last two rounds of the CIFSS D2 playoffs to help lift SC to a championship.

Just seconds after the Trailblazers clinched their 23-7 finals victory over Inglewood – in which he snagged 2 picks – Young talked to SBLive about Sierra Canyon's midseason turnaround and his own keys to success down the stretch.

MORE: COMPLETE GAME HIGHLIGHTS | INTERVIEW WITH DANE DUNN

