Watch: Jae'on Young discusses Sierra Canyon's championship victory, 2-interception performance

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Sierra Canyon sophomore CB Jae'on Young recorded 3 interceptions in the last two rounds of the CIFSS D2 playoffs to help lift SC to a championship.

Just seconds after the Trailblazers clinched their 23-7 finals victory over Inglewood – in which he snagged 2 picks – Young talked to SBLive about Sierra Canyon's midseason turnaround and his own keys to success down the stretch.

