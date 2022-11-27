ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons present athletic challenges for the Commanders defense

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud2jb_0jOw3FLD00

The Falcons (5-6) like to run the ball as much as any other team in the NFL this season.

The Bears have run it more times; however, that has many times been when a called pass play breaks down, and quarterback Justin Fields takes off running.

The Falcons like the designed run and keep pounding the designed runs. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is also mobile and runs the ball a few times each game as well.

They run the ball well enough; they should not be mistakenly viewed as conservative and boring. In seven games this year the Falcons have scored at least 23 points and at least 27 points in five games.

Running the ball 361 times and gaining 1,753 rushing yards through 11 games, the Falcons are averaging 4.9 yards per carry. This translates to the Falcons ranking 3rd in rushing attempts out of 32 teams as well as 3rd in rushing yards in the NFL. The Falcons to no surprise, also rank 6th in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt.

The Falcons’ top rushers thus far this season are rookie Tyler Allgeier (110-498), Cordarrelle Patterson (86-454), Mariota (76-372) and Caleb Huntley (70-335). They are strong; they are athletic in their run game.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith likes to show the zone read in his schemes, so Washington’s defensive ends must be careful in crashing down and losing all contain outside. If you’ve forgotten, think of the runs Daniel Jones has enjoyed against Washington in recent seasons on called zone-read runs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal

It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason. Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season. In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games. Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TDVitals Hometown San Diego, CA Position RB Height 6-foot-0 Weight 205 pounds Class 2021  Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Auburn Tigers California Golden Bears Texas A&M Aggies Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 CA RB Rivals 4 5.8 CA RB ESPN 4 83 CA RB On3 Recruiting 4 91.37 CA RB 247 Composite 4 0.9226 CA RB  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/159769669869203046411
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football lands versatile athlete

Boy does beating Ohio State have its perks. Michigan football landed three commitments from the state of Ohio since November 25th. Monday is a new day but the same result. The Wolverines gained a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett. Hewlett is a Youngstown (Ohio) commit that can play various positions at the next level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 15 Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13

Demario Davis is on top, but Kaden Elliss isn’t far behind. The veteran linebackers lead the New Orleans Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13. These grades are assembled by charting every player on each snap during a game, then compiled over the course of a full season. Because of that, players with smaller snap counts who only see a small sample size are weighted heavier than every-down defenders.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy