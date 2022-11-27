Final score prediction for Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 12

The Washington Commanders [6-5] have a difficult task on Sunday if they are to win their sixth game out of their last seven. The Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons [5-6] from FedEx Field in a game that could have significant playoff implications down the road.

The Falcons enter Sunday’s game with one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL. However, the Commanders have been playing lights out on defense lately, particularly against the run. This game is about strength vs. strength; whichever team wins the most of these battles will win the game.

Who wins?

Commanders Wire predicts the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.

Bryan Manning

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrate wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be a difficult game for the Commanders. The Falcons are one of those teams who keep the game close and somehow find a way to win in the end. Atlanta has dynamic weapons on offense in wide receiver Drake London and running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson scored three touchdowns against Washington in a losing effort last season.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had his best game against the Falcons last season. Will he have an encore in Week 12?

Heinicke will have another strong performance, throwing for two touchdowns and not turning the ball over in the win.

Commanders 27, Falcons 17

Ivan Lambert

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrate defensive end Efe Obada (97). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta is 3rd in the NFL in rushing yards, 6th in yards per rushing attempt and 13th in points scored. Three different running backs (Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley) and QB Marcus Mariota share the load, and each is gifted and capable.

The Commanders defense needs to continue to lead the team, and Taylor Heinicke needs to be decisive to open receivers.

Commanders 24, Falcons 20