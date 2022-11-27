ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Turkey: more steps needed for nod to Nordic states' NATO bid

BUCHAREST (AP) — Sweden and Finland have made some progress in meeting Ankara's security concerns but still need to undertake “concrete steps” to win Turkey’s approval for their NATO membership bids, the Turkish foreign minister said Wednesday. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underlined that “it...
Bay News 9

France's Macron to land in Washington for Biden's first state dinner

President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday for an occasion...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
Bay News 9

US OKs $1B arms sale to Qatar during key World Cup match

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $1 billion arms sale to Qatar in a transaction unveiled during halftime of the key World Cup 2022 match in Doha between Iran and the United States. The State Department announced it had signed off on Qatar’s purchase of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...
Bay News 9

VP Harris, France's Macron meet at NASA headquarters

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday welcomed French President Emannuel Macron for the first stop of his U.S. visit: a meeting at NASA headquarters to discuss and strengthen the countries’ six-decade partnership on space. The meeting was expected to be an opportunity for the two leaders to review cooperation...

