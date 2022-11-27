Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
Info session at Westfield Tech will focus on preventing accidental overdoses
WESTFIELD — For anyone who is concerned about a loved one or who wants to learn more about a growing problem and the local resources available to help, Westfield Technical Academy at 33 Smith Ave., Westfield, is hosting a talk on “Preventing Accidental Overdose: Counterfeit Pills and What You Need to Know” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Donations sought for annual Stocking for Seniors effort
The West Springfield Council on Aging and the Atrium at Cardinal Drive are requesting help to gift local homebound seniors joy, happiness and a little bit of holiday magic this season. The 14th annual Stocking for Seniors holiday drive will be collecting small item donations through Dec. 14 at the...
Bob ‘The Bike Man’ Charland honored with Hyundai Salute to Heroes
SPRINGFIELD — Joanne Charland spoke haltingly, tears in eyes on Wednesday as she read her letter nominating her husband, Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, for the Hyundai Salute to Heroes. “He sacrifices his time and his energy to help others,” she said. “He has been wonderful for...
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
Worcester schools to discuss controversial mascot in strategic planning process
In August, South High Community School’s gun-wielding mascot drew criticism from community members and now school mascots will be discussed as part of Worcester Public Schools (WPS) strategic planning process. “We have decided that the conversations with schools about mascots will occur as part of updating the district’s strategic...
Worcester Beer Garden to host brunch with Santa
Santa Claus is making a stop for brunch in Worcester. The Worcester Beer Garden will hold a “Brunch with Santa” event Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the beer garden pavilion. “There is nothing like seeing the pure joy in the eyes of children...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Speaking at Westfield State University, civil rights attorney Ben Crump pushes for diversity, equity and inclusion
WESTFIELD — When he was a child, in fourth grade, Benjamin Lloyd Crump lived in a public housing project in Lumberton, North Carolina, and witnessed the differences between his side of town and the white side of town, which had new schools, newer books and new facilities. “From that...
Holyoke mayor hopes more vacation days will attract new Public Works superintendent
HOLYOKE — The Ordinance Committee recommended on Tuesday the passage of a proposed ordinance would allow the mayor to offer more vacation time to the next Department of Public Works superintendent. In an email, Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon stated, “The purpose is to allow the mayor to offer...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites
HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
In split vote, Westfield shifts slightly more tax burden to commercial properties
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted 8-4 Monday evening to raise the fiscal 2023 tax shift factor to 1.69, an increase from the current 1.68, as councilors displayed a range of opinions on how to apportion the burden between residential and commercial properties. Councilors Michael Burns, David Flaherty, William...
‘Upscale thrift’ store Concrete Collection to open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall next month
William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.
Chicopee officials select educator to fill vacant School Committee seat
CHICOPEE – An educator and long-term city resident was selected to fill a vacant Ward 3 School Committee seat Tuesday night over a second experienced educator but recent Chicopee resident and a general manager of a landscaping business. The joint City Council and School Committee selected Jason Dout, a...
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Bank robber demands money using note but leaves without the cash, police say
An alleged robber walked into a Pittsfield bank on Wednesday morning wrote a note demanding money and fled the scene moments later without any cash in hand, according to authorities. A Pittsfield Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to an alarm and a report of a robbery in progress at...
Springfield fire displaces 7, leaves 2 firefighters injured
SPRINGFIELD – Two firefighters and one tenant were injured and seven residents were displaced in a fire in a multi-family home in the South End Wednesday. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a 2.5-story, three-family home on 38 Acushnet Ave. When the first firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the home, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
Westfield International Air Show set for May 13-14
WESTFIELD — The Westfield International Air Show will return to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, according to a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. Stay tuned for news on the headline performers, said Staff Sgt. Randall S. Burlingame, a spokesperson with the...
Hot Oven Cookies to open 2nd shop at former Mama Cakes storefront in Westfield
WESTFIELD — The downtown storefront formerly occupied by Mama Cakes will not remain vacant for long, as Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies announced Tuesday morning that it will open a second location at the former cupcake shop. Hot Oven Cookies owner Sheila Coon said the bakery hopes to open...
Greenfield seeks developers for First National Bank building in heart of downtown
The Greenfield Redevelopment Authority, in partnership with the city, is seeking a developer for the landmark First National Bank building. A request for proposals for the acquisition, renovation and redevelopment of the First National Bank Building at 5-9 Bank Row was issued. Deadline for submissions is March 16. The landmark...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0