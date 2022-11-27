William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.

