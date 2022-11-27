ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester Beer Garden to host brunch with Santa

Santa Claus is making a stop for brunch in Worcester. The Worcester Beer Garden will hold a “Brunch with Santa” event Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the beer garden pavilion. “There is nothing like seeing the pure joy in the eyes of children...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Holyoke continues state-mandated property assessments of homes, business-commercial sites

HOLYOKE – The state-mandated reassessment of all real estate property, including residential as well as commercial-industrial sites, is continuing. Mayflower Valuation was hired by the city to inspect exterior and interior property reviews. While slowed over the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the work recently passed the halfway point, city assessor Deborah Brunelle said.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

‘Upscale thrift’ store Concrete Collection to open in Worcester’s Midtown Mall next month

William Daughtry, a collector of vintage and secondhand clothing, has noticed a problem: even secondhand stores often charge high prices for fashionable pieces. With Concrete Collective, a new secondhand store Daughtry is opening in December with his brother Matt at 22 Front St. in Worcester, he aims to fix that. He described the store as “upscale thrift,” saying that while they to stock high-quality pieces including vintage and designer clothing, customers won’t need to break the bank.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield fire displaces 7, leaves 2 firefighters injured

SPRINGFIELD – Two firefighters and one tenant were injured and seven residents were displaced in a fire in a multi-family home in the South End Wednesday. The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at a 2.5-story, three-family home on 38 Acushnet Ave. When the first firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the home, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield International Air Show set for May 13-14

WESTFIELD — The Westfield International Air Show will return to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, according to a flurry of social media posts Wednesday. Stay tuned for news on the headline performers, said Staff Sgt. Randall S. Burlingame, a spokesperson with the...
WESTFIELD, MA
