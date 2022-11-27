Najee Harris Unconcerned ‘Guys Know Our Tendencies’, Says ‘It Just Comes Down To, Can You Stop It?’

Read full article on original website
New York Post
Giants’ defense eager for Azeez Ojulari’s return: Missed him ‘a lot’
Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, was asked how much he has missed Azeez Ojulari. The second-year outside linebacker is set to return Sunday against the Commanders after he missed the last seven games with a calf injury. “A lot,’’ Martindale said Wednesday. “It sounds like a Hallmark card, doesn’t it? ‘I’ve missed you a lot.’ ’’ Martindale laughed at that one, but he turned serious when the conversation turned to all the players on defense the Giants have played without this season. Martindale still has to deal with the absence of his top cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, who remains out with a...
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Deion Sanders opens up to recruits on coaching decision coming Sunday
After leading the Jackson State Tigers Division I football to an undefeated 11-0 season and a 26-5 record across three
