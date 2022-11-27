Najee Harris Unconcerned ‘Guys Know Our Tendencies’, Says ‘It Just Comes Down To, Can You Stop It?’

Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, was asked how much he has missed Azeez Ojulari. The second-year outside linebacker is set to return Sunday against the Commanders after he missed the last seven games with a calf injury. “A lot,’’ Martindale said Wednesday. “It sounds like a Hallmark card, doesn’t it? ‘I’ve missed you a lot.’ ’’ Martindale laughed at that one, but he turned serious when the conversation turned to all the players on defense the Giants have played without this season. Martindale still has to deal with the absence of his top cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, who remains out with a...

