ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints announce 54-man roster vs. 49ers following positive injury news

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD8c4_0jOvxFoL00

Finally, some positive injury news for New Orleans Saints fans. The Saints activated two players from injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, bringing rookie left tackle Trevor Penning and veteran cornerback Bradley Roby into the fold.

They also preemptively ruled out just three players due to injury after sidelining seven of them a week ago, which is real progress in the right direction. Starting linebacker Pete Werner and backup defensive end Payton Turner are nursing ankle injuries, while reserve safety J.T. Gray, a special teams ace, aggravated his hamstring.

Sure, multiple players are questionable with injuries, including several key starters like cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive ends Cameron Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), as well as left guard Andrus Peat (triceps). But it’s promising that those guys have a shot to play rather than being ruled out from the jump. They were all limited in practice this week, but again, that’s better than not practicing at all.

The Saints also elevated defensive back Isaac Yiadom for this game, making it his first practice squad elevation of the year. He’ll be eligible for two more elevations after this. If the Saints want to keep playing him after exhausting that eligibility they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster (as has been the case for players like wide receiver Kevin White and slot corner Chris Harris Jr.). So they’ve effectively got 54 players on the Week 12 roster after Yiadom’s elevation, though a few of them aren’t available due to injuries. Here’s a look at that 54-man roster before kickoff from San Francisco:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBBP2_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCcw0_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBncD_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBKnQ_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvCfN_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlQBk_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWDE2_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nk0db_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kya3k_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMjlp_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XsZI_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2m7D_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YOqH_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280xHI_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTzsG_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hmH0_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MizUb_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEwos_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU7OH_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4wms_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4CkN_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzHqE_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eph0t_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3NPL_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzDCe_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QszhU_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQwE4_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060qu3_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCu5h_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cleZl_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rPuq_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJwAK_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIF9N_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UegAC_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1797Ez_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuPl0_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ipc2h_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXAzB_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tph2U_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GOeN_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZirj_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAR8c_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcit6_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5ma9_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebLTr_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7noY_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n22am_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p90x7_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQdTr_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UN7Lc_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sypt_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pmx2e_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8SXF_0jOvxFoL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0cTY_0jOvxFoL00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s teammates aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon RB Byron Cardwell Jr. announces that he will enter the transfer portal

It may have been the worst-kept secret for the Oregon Ducks this season, but sophomore running back Byron Cardwell Jr. has announced that he has entered the transfer portal and will look to find a new team this offseason. Cardwell, who had a breakout season as a freshman in Eugene, struggled to find a role on the offense this year under a new coaching staff, and spent much of the season on the sideline while other players got playing time. I’m told that Cardwell quickly made the decision to redshirt rather than get spotty touches here and there while mulling over the decision to transfer at the end of the season. In his career at Oregon, Cardwell rushed for 4 total touchdowns and have one receiving touchdown as well, racking up a total of 530 yards in 14 games. Byron Cardwell Transfer Profile Collegiate StatsOregon Ducks 2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TDVitals Hometown San Diego, CA Position RB Height 6-foot-0 Weight 205 pounds Class 2021  Top Schools Before Commitment Oregon Ducks Auburn Tigers California Golden Bears Texas A&M Aggies Former Recruiting Profile Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 CA RB Rivals 4 5.8 CA RB ESPN 4 83 CA RB On3 Recruiting 4 91.37 CA RB 247 Composite 4 0.9226 CA RB  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/159769669869203046411
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taysom Hill and Tyrann Mathieu are the only viable Saints Pro Bowl candidates

Yikes. The NFL announced the leaders in Pro Bowl voting this week, and we didn’t see a single New Orleans Saints player lead their position group — a big fall from what’s been the case before, when the Saints sent more players than any team to the all-star game. The NFL is retooling the event into something more entertaining than a half-speed scrimmage, but the recognition still matters. And there aren’t many viable options for New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints at Buccaneers: 6 storylines to watch for in Week 13

You typically won’t find much intrigue surrounding a matchup between two teams with 9 combined wins going into Week 13, but the New Orleans Saints (4-8) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) are set up for a dramatic game in prime time. They’ll kick off on Monday Night Football next week with a lot on the line: playoff odds, bragging rights, and so much more. It’s shaping up for a pivotal game for New Orleans. Here are six storylines we’ll be watching:
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy