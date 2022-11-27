Saints announce 54-man roster vs. 49ers following positive injury news

Finally, some positive injury news for New Orleans Saints fans. The Saints activated two players from injured reserve ahead of their Week 12 game with the San Francisco 49ers, bringing rookie left tackle Trevor Penning and veteran cornerback Bradley Roby into the fold.

They also preemptively ruled out just three players due to injury after sidelining seven of them a week ago, which is real progress in the right direction. Starting linebacker Pete Werner and backup defensive end Payton Turner are nursing ankle injuries, while reserve safety J.T. Gray, a special teams ace, aggravated his hamstring.

Sure, multiple players are questionable with injuries, including several key starters like cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive ends Cameron Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), as well as left guard Andrus Peat (triceps). But it’s promising that those guys have a shot to play rather than being ruled out from the jump. They were all limited in practice this week, but again, that’s better than not practicing at all.

The Saints also elevated defensive back Isaac Yiadom for this game, making it his first practice squad elevation of the year. He’ll be eligible for two more elevations after this. If the Saints want to keep playing him after exhausting that eligibility they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster (as has been the case for players like wide receiver Kevin White and slot corner Chris Harris Jr.). So they’ve effectively got 54 players on the Week 12 roster after Yiadom’s elevation, though a few of them aren’t available due to injuries. Here’s a look at that 54-man roster before kickoff from San Francisco: