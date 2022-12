Joyce Colleen (Barquist) Boehm, 91, passed away on November 27, 2022. She resided at Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, Iowa. Joyce was born on January 4, 1931, daughter of Floyd Warren and Hazel Bernice (Bailey) Barquist. She was baptized at Swedish Lutheran Church, Stratford, Iowa. Joyce was confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church, Boone, Iowa in May 1945. She graduated from Boone High School in 1948, attended Drake University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1952. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.

