Richarlison gained FOUR MILLION Instagram followers after World Cup 2022 wonder goal

World Cup 2022 star Richarlison gained a whopping four million followers on Instagram following his heroics for Brazil in the Selecao's opening matchday.

The No.9 was tasked with leading the line for Tite ahead of north London rival Gabriel Jesus – and he more than repaid the faith, netting twice as Brazil comfortably beat Serbia 2-0 at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The first goal for the Tottenham Hotspur striker scored was nothing more than a tap-in – but the second was an absolutely exquisite finish which captured global attention.

When a cross from the left flank appeared to be a little behind Richarlison, the attacker controlled the ball with his left foot before spinning in midair to meet the ball with his right, cleanly striking it past 6'8" Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to double the South Americans' advantage.

The bicycle kick is widely regarded to be one of the tournament highlights – for many, the goal of the tournament – and it's put Richarlison in a spotlight that he's never had before, both on the field and off.

The 25-year-old, who has previously played for Watford and Everton and joined Tottenham in the summer for a fee estimated to be around £60 million, now has 13.2m followers on Instagram following his World Cup brace.

That's an increase of four whole million. The tournament is watched by billions every four years but perhaps Richarlison has seen firsthand just how the World Cup can transform your life overnight – even if he was a well-known Premier League footballer prior to his moment of magic, anyway.