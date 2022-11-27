ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

iheart.com

Authorities Investigating Deadly Crash in Rush

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is withholding, for now the name of a person killing in a head-on crash in Rush. It happened yesterday afternoon on Route 15A -- Rush Lima Road -- near Phelps Road. Authorities say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle in the...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school

Rochester, N.Y. – An investigation is underway after a loaded revolver was discovered in a school. The Rochester Police Department says a 13-year-old male student brought the gun into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence on Adams Street on Tuesday. The security team recovered the weapon. Police determined another 13-year-old male student was involved, too.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Why aren’t the street lights on along 490 East?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something people when they’re driving, the street lights along 490 and 390. They are vital for visibility during every season but especially when the winter weather hits after daylight saving time. That’s what one of you asked us about in this good question.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI

On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Monroe County Sheriff Condemns Racist Graffiti and Arson in Perinton

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is condemning racist graffiti and an arson in a neighborhood in Perinton. He says the crimes 'are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated." Two people were seen running away early Friday morning after spray painting a racial slur on a vehicle parked at an...
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
PENFIELD, NY

