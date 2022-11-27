Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
iheart.com
Authorities Investigating Deadly Crash in Rush
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is withholding, for now the name of a person killing in a head-on crash in Rush. It happened yesterday afternoon on Route 15A -- Rush Lima Road -- near Phelps Road. Authorities say a vehicle crossed the center line and hit a vehicle in the...
Police ID driver from fatal car crash in Town of Rush
The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
WHEC TV-10
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Brown Street involving at least three cars overnight. When police arrived, they found a woman in her 30s who they believe was ejected from one of the cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
RPD: Man arrested on Roycroft Dr. for gun charges
One of the handguns the suspect used in the construction of the weapon was reported stolen.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
Woman killed in 3-car crash in Rochester
RPD is searching for the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.
WHEC TV-10
Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school
Rochester, N.Y. – An investigation is underway after a loaded revolver was discovered in a school. The Rochester Police Department says a 13-year-old male student brought the gun into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence on Adams Street on Tuesday. The security team recovered the weapon. Police determined another 13-year-old male student was involved, too.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why aren’t the street lights on along 490 East?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about something people when they’re driving, the street lights along 490 and 390. They are vital for visibility during every season but especially when the winter weather hits after daylight saving time. That’s what one of you asked us about in this good question.
WHEC TV-10
Two men injured in stabbing on E. Main St. overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police responded to two walk-in stabbing victims at Rochester General Hospital. When they got there, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds. Both are being treated for injuries to the upper body. This is believed to have happened Saturday morning on East Main Street.
WHEC TV-10
Feds: Rochester infant’s suspected fatal overdose triggers investigation into drug trafficking ring
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A six-month-old is Monroe County’s youngest victim of a drug overdose this year. The child was found in an apartment on Jay Street, unconscious and not breathing, on Aug. 1. The child’s grandmother told first responders she had pulled a baggie of heroin from his mouth.
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
iheart.com
Monroe County Sheriff Condemns Racist Graffiti and Arson in Perinton
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is condemning racist graffiti and an arson in a neighborhood in Perinton. He says the crimes 'are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated." Two people were seen running away early Friday morning after spray painting a racial slur on a vehicle parked at an...
Man killed in bulldozer accident in Town of Leicester
The incident remains under investigation, but police say the incident is believed to be an accident.
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
WHEC TV-10
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
Comments / 2