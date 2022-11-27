Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in face, killed in Little Village, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Little Village. The man, 30, was found on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of West 30th Street with a gunshot wound to the face about 1:15 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he later...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
fox32chicago.com
Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood, police officials announced Tuesday. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a Buick SUV with her family on March 1 when a group began...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital in critical condition
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the male victim was in a gangway in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was...
2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
ABC7 Chicago
Woman dies after motorcycle hits pothole on Near South Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A woman died after her motorcycle hit a pothole on the Near South Side Monday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman, 54, was driving west in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue about 5 p.m. when she was thrown from the motorcycle and hit her head, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 6 fatally in Thanksgiving weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 31 people have been shot, six fatally, in Thanksgiving weekend violence across Chicago, police said. A woman was fatally shot and a boy was wounded Friday night in South Deering on the Far South Side. Kristen Carr, 41, and the boy, 14, were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached them and opened fire, police and the medical examiner's office said. Carr was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children's Hospital.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night. At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
Chicago crime: Group breaks into Jaguar dealership in Bucktown, police say
A group broke into a car dealer ship on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street, police say
Waukegan police said patrol officers responded to May and Grand, at about 1 a.m., after calls of a shooting in the area. Once there, officers found a woman, identified in her 30s and possibly from Waukegan, on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Chicago police: 2 teens shot while sitting in parked car in Morgan Park
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot by an unknown person Saturday evening while they were sitting in a parked car in Morgan Park, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both taken to Christ Hospital in […]
