Boy, 15, fatally shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was sitting on the porch of a home around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West 60th Street when two gunmen walked up and started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
Chicago shootings: 31 shot, 6 fatally in Thanksgiving weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 31 people have been shot, six fatally, in Thanksgiving weekend violence across Chicago, police said. A woman was fatally shot and a boy was wounded Friday night in South Deering on the Far South Side. Kristen Carr, 41, and the boy, 14, were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone driving a black SUV approached them and opened fire, police and the medical examiner's office said. Carr was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died. The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children's Hospital.
Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night. At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.
Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
Chicago shooting leaves man in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon.The man was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 87th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender around 4 p.m., according to Chicago police.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said four total people were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital related to the incident.Chopper 2 was over the scene of the shooting where a car had crashed into a shed of a parking lot of a restaurant.It was unclear if the other threeArea two detectives are investigating the incident.
