Boone County, MO

What to know about each Boone County girls high school basketball team ahead of the 2022-2023 season

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
It's time for girls basketball in Boone County to tip off.

Last season, Hallsville found success in March, winning a game in the Class 4 state tournament before falling to the eventual state champion John Burroughs.

The players on the hardwood return for the 2022-2023 season, beginning in the last two weeks of November before moving into full speed in December. Before that, it's important to get to know more about each team.

Here are individual capsules with information on what to know about each girls high school basketball team in Boone County.

Girls basketball team-by-team capsules

Southern Boone

Head coach: Damon Wren, 5th year

Last year's record: 23-4

The biggest shoes to fill: Jersee Wren, Mariah Prince, Paige Gamble

The key returnees: Emilee DeHaas, Chloe Bukowsky, Ma'Jayla Dudley-Garrett, Paige Morse, Kyra Massie

The word from the coach's desk: "Our Coaching staff and the players are really excited for this year! We have a lot of the right parts to have a really successful season, we just need to put it all together! I really look for us to compete each night we hit the floor!"

More high school sports:Boone County football: Rock Bridge's season ends, but not before shifting its culture

Centralia

Head coach: Megan Brinkmann, 1st year

Last year's record: 16-11

The biggest shoes to fill: Baylee Beard, Claire Bennett

The key returnees: Jozelynn Bostick (9.6 ppg), Harper Sontheimer, Annie Robinson, Annaka Hombs

The word from the coach's desk: "We are very excited for the upcoming season with the majority of our leaders being veteran upperclassmen. These girls have a lot of varsity experience and have been great leaders so far. We believe in tough man-man defense and with our height and athleticism, this will be one of the keys to being successful. Offensively, we have a lot of weapons with our inside and outside game. Certain players have already proven they can be a threat from the 3 but are also able to attack the rim and create plays for others. Playing selflessly, being disciplined on both ends of the floor, and playing for each other are our keys for competing everyday and putting the girls in positions to be successful."

Sturgeon

Head coach: Michael Trussell, 2nd year

Last year's record: 11-15

The biggest shoes to fill: Liberty Stone, Grace Thomas

The key returnees: Shelby Bailey, Aydan Wilhite, Brooklyn Doughtery, Katherine Dothage

The word from the coach's desk: "We are looking to improve our record and compete at a higher level in the CAC."

More high school sports:Here's where Columbia-area athletes are signing during November's National Signing Day

Harrisburg

Head coach: Ryan Richardson, 6th year

Last year's record: 14-13

The biggest shoes to fill: No seniors last year

The key returnees: Carli Ellis (13.4 ppg, 185 career blocks), Brecca Thornhill (6.4 ppg), Emma Fischer (6.4 ppg), Abby Rosson (4.6 ppg)

The word from the coach's desk: "With everyone returning we look forward to this season. We want to be able to compete in every game on our schedule. We feel like we play one of the toughest schedules around, which prepares us for the postseason. We know our conference and district is going to be a grind this year. We are ready to prove up to the challenge."

Hallsville

Head coach: Matt Heet, 10th year

Last year's record: 22-8

The biggest shoes to fill: Avery Oetting, Rachel Hargis, Ashlyn Hough, Chloe Quintana, Natalie Mitchell

The key returnees: Kristen Jones (10 ppg), Haley Hagan (7 ppg)

The word from the coach's desk: "Although we graduated a significant amount of talent, we plan to stay competitive with a strong core of seniors and juniors. Our goal is the same as last year; to get better as a team each game and practice, and to compete for conference and district championships."

More high school sports:Boone County football: Inside Rock Bridge and Hallsville's district championship matchups

Battle

Head coach: Dustyn Yung, 2nd year

Last year's record: 14-12

The biggest shoes to fill: Brooklynn Spillman

The key returnees: Kaelyn Johnson (12.7 ppg), Nautica Washington (11.8 ppg), Tayla Robinson (11.3 ppg), Maliyah Miller

The word from the coach's desk: "We have high expectations for this season coming off our 1st year together. Last season we had the best season in Battle girls basketball history with our first winning season in program history and most wins in a single season. We return the core of scoring and minutes played. We have also beefed up our non-conference schedule to help prepare us for the playoff season playing majority Class 5 and 6 schools. Returning seniors Kaelyn 'KJ' Johnson and Maliyah Miller really help provide leadership and carrying our culture into year two together. KJ, a Columbia College commit, returns as our leading scorer and rebounder. Nautica Washington returns as a JR guard who we believe will have a big JR season. Tayla Robinson returns as a SO point guard who averaged double figures as FR. We are very excited for this season and our team is hungry to compete and continue to build our program!"

Hickman

Head coach: Morgan Scott, 3rd year

Last year's record: 17-7

The biggest shoes to fill: Sophia Elfrink (9.4 ppg)

The key returnees: Ella Rogers, Ashtyn Klusmeyer

The word from the coach's desk: "We return a lot of experienced players. 4 of our 5 starters are returners from last season."

Rock Bridge

Head coach: Jill Nagel, 18th year

Last year's record: 26-2

The biggest shoes to fill: Averi Kroenke, KK Brodie, Christina Maltsberger

The key returnees: Mari Miller (10 ppg), Bella Corrado, Addison Hopkins and Katherine Sievers

The word from the coach's desk: "We have a young team this year but they are working everyday to be a cohesive unit. They play with maximum effort and if we can stay healthy we hope to be in the mix for a conference championship."

More high school sports:How a backup QB, a turnover chair and a mustache lifted Rock Bridge to a district title game

Father Tolton

Head coach: Sam Sexauer, 2nd year

Last year's record: 5-15

The biggest shoes to fill: Sophie Angel

The key returnees: Jillian Aholt, Sadie Sexauer (7.4 ppg)

The word from the coach's desk: "We are an incredibly young team. I don't have any starters returning from last season (Sadie did start a few games when we had injury or illness). My starting lineup won't have a single senior on it, at least not at the start of the season. We do have a big freshman class, and several will be asked to help on varsity, although all of them could use a year of JV to get them more fully prepared for the high school game. With all of this said, to say this year will be a rebuilding year would be an understatement. The blessing that we have is that, on paper, our schedule is a bit more favorable than it has been in years past. Overall, I still think we will struggle, largely due to our youth and inexperience. My hope is that we can push towards getting a few more wins than we did last season."

