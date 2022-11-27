Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRL) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Dip
CRL - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for third-quarter 2022, reflecting a 2.6% decline from the year-ago earnings. The metric however surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%. In the quarter, lower operating margins, as well as increased interest expense and a higher tax rate...
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
INTU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CHUY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.17%. A...
Zacks.com
Cerence (CRNC) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRNC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Evogene (EVGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
EVGN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
BRP Inc. (DOOO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BRP Inc. (. DOOO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Shaw Communications (SJR) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat
SJR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 26 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. Total revenues came in at $1.051 billion, beating the consensus mark by 4.5%. In domestic currency, SJR reported earnings of C$0.34 per share, down 41.4%...
Zacks.com
Hibbett (HIBB) Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y
HIBB - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics improved year over year. Results gained from compelling products, a quality product mix, robust omni-channel capabilities and a strong back-to-school season. Strength in footwear and accessories acted as major growth drivers. However, high freight and fuel costs, and wage inflation remained headwinds.
Zacks.com
Franklin (BEN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues & AUM Dip
BEN - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. However, the bottom line declined 38% from the prior-year quarter.Our estimate for earnings was 85 cents. While lower expenses alleviated the bottom-line...
Zacks.com
MongoDB (MDB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
MDB - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MCHP - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are...
Zacks.com
Is DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Zacks.com
Synopsys (SNPS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SNPS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 30. The company anticipates revenues between $1.263 billion and $1.293 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.28 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Keep Coming Down
Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. The trend of negative estimate revisions that was already firmly...
Zacks.com
Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this owner of Philip Morris USA, the...
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains 28% YTD: More Upside Left?
RGA - Free Report) have rallied 28.2% year to date compared with the industry’s increase of 13.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 13.3% and 18%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $9.4 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 0.4 million.
Zacks.com
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Deere is a member of our Industrial Products...
Zacks.com
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
BBSI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question. Barrett Business Services is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 333...
Zacks.com
Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
DDOG - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this data analytics and cloud monitoring company have...
Comments / 0