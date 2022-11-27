ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

WBIR

Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 30 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation

A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
TRION, GA
WDEF

Sequatchie County drug bust

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Student homelessness on the rise for Hamilton County Schools

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 1,000 Hamilton County Schools students are experiencing homelessness this semester so far, nearly totaling the amount from the previous school year. Laura Grier, the Hamilton County Schools Homeless Liaison, said students are living in hotels, cars, shelters, campgrounds, and even doubling up with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges After LSD, Meth and Marijuana were Recovered

(WARREN CO., TENN.) In nearby Warren County, Tennessee, Investigators with the Sherriff’s Office, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General and Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, made three arrest that were tied to the discovery of LSD, Methamphetamine and Marijuana. According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr., the arrests were made after a narcotic search warrant was executed on Spring Valley Road in McMinnville.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Missing child found in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

