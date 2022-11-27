Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Related
WBIR
Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 30 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016323- 6400 BLK Ringgold Rd- Citizen Assist- A party was transported from this location to the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga at his request. 22-016334- 1400 Boyd St – Arrest- Justice Edwards was taken into custody for public intoxication after...
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit
On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
WSMV
WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police arrest 29 year old suspect for Bonny Oaks Carjackings
Chattanooga Police say they used drone technology and their investigators to find the location of the carjacking suspect who fled the scene after the wreck. They called out SWAT, hostage negotiators and K9 officers to the scene. Police say after negotiations with the suspect failed, they sent in the dog...
WTVC
Update: Driver in series of crashes is identified, details on what led to the crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man who drove a stolen vehicle and caused several crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive this morning has been arrested, according to Chattanooga Police our crews spoke with. Police have now confirmed the suspect is 29-year-old Lejuan Gibson. Police say the incident began when they...
weisradio.com
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Roane County double vehicular homicide
A man with three prior DUI convictions in Tennessee plead guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication for a 2020 incident that left two people dead according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
WTVC
Body camera video shows East Ridge police refusing to let a man leave the hospital
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A man says he plans to file a lawsuit after two East Ridge police officers took him to the ground and cuffed him after refusing to let him leave the hospital, which was caught on body camera, according to attorney Robin Flores. An arrest report...
WDEF
Sequatchie County drug bust
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges
A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
WTVC
Chattanooga Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department are looking for a suspect after they were notified a man had been stabbed early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. When they got there, they say they found one man who had been stabbed. Investigators say...
Student homelessness on the rise for Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 1,000 Hamilton County Schools students are experiencing homelessness this semester so far, nearly totaling the amount from the previous school year. Laura Grier, the Hamilton County Schools Homeless Liaison, said students are living in hotels, cars, shelters, campgrounds, and even doubling up with...
wgnsradio.com
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges After LSD, Meth and Marijuana were Recovered
(WARREN CO., TENN.) In nearby Warren County, Tennessee, Investigators with the Sherriff’s Office, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General and Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, made three arrest that were tied to the discovery of LSD, Methamphetamine and Marijuana. According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr., the arrests were made after a narcotic search warrant was executed on Spring Valley Road in McMinnville.
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Offices: Watch out for online scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin talk about how the holidays are filled with online scams. The team at Warren and Griffin Law Offices shares tips on how to avoid social media scams and fake shipping notices.
WTVC
Missing child found in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: 11/26. According to the Catoosa County Government Facebook Page, Logan Jordan Mason has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about...
Comments / 0