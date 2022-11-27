Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
Community Impact Austin
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown
Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
Eater
Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American
Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.
New vintage and modern thrift shop Love Buzz selling in downtown San Marcos
Love Buzz opened at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in August. (Courtesy Downtown SMTX) A new vintage and modern thrift shop called Love Buzz opened in late August at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in the former Monkie's Vintage and Thrift space. The shop also operates as a...
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
kadn.com
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
Behind the Scenes: Matthew McConaughey takes on commercials in new UT class
An inside look on Matthew McConaughey's class Script to Screen: Commercials starting in the spring semester at UT Austin.
KTSA
Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials. McConaughey will...
Eater
North Loop Gets a New Coffee Shop and Bakery With Plans to Resurrect Classic Austin Dishes
A new cafe has opened in North Loop with baked goods for now and plans to recreate classic Austin dishes. Delicious AF (Delicious Austin Food) is located at 5003 Airport Boulevard, in the former Heo Eatery space, and is open as of Saturday, November 5. Delicious AF is open for...
Eater
Two New Ice Cream Shops Offer Up Late-Night Boozy Milkshakes and Pleasant Fun Scoops in Austin
Austin got two new ice cream spots over the past four months. First, there’s the ice cream shop X Crem in East Austin at 1614 East Sixth Street, Unit 112 as of July. And then, second, there’s the ice cream truck Merry Monarch Creamery in Rosedale at 5000 Burnet Road as of late September.
roundtherocktx.com
December Round Rock Market Days
Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
Eater
Where to Partake in Festive Holiday Dining and Drinking Experiences in Austin
Austin’s in the midst of holiday preparations, which usually means shopping and eating, and the city’s restaurants and bars are getting into the spirit with a variety of festive offerings. This season, take advantage of boozy eggnogs, gingerbread house dining, Christmas trees, and plenty more. Are we missing...
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
Click2Houston.com
‘Goatsgiving’: Fans deliver massive Elon Musk statue to Tesla headquarters in Austin
AUSTIN – The team behind the cryptocurrency Elon GOAT Token delivered a statue of Elon Musk to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 26, in an event they dubbed “Goatsgiving”. The sculpture consists of Musk’s head on the body of a goat, riding a rocket,...
KVUE
Justin Haden case: Blood at scene initially mistaken for red wine
Austin police initially mistook blood on the victim's wall for wine. A private investigator told KVUE those mistakes hindered the investigation.
roundtherocktx.com
Light Up the Lake is this Weekend
ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
AFD: Car crashes into condos in north Austin
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a condominium building near Burnet Road early Wednesday morning.
Community Impact Austin
Pflugerville officials to consider programming for Downtown East recreation center
Downtown East is a 29-acre mixed-use development in Pflugerville that will include a recreation center and a new City Hall. (Rendering courtesy city of Pflugerville) The multigenerational recreation center planned for Pflugerville's 29-acre Downtown East development may soon have programming in place. At its Nov. 29 regular meeting, Pflugerville City...
Comments / 0