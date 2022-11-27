Read full article on original website
France loses to Tunisia 1-0 but still wins World Cup group
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference. Khazri ran at the heart of the French defense and beat two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. It was Tunisia’s third victory at a World Cup. France forward Antoine Griezmann thought he had evened the score in the eighth minute of stoppage time but he was ruled offside following a video review.
Australia may have new Golden Generation at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup by beating Denmark 1-0 on Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute goal. It is Australia’s first time in the knockout stage since 2006. That was the only other time they advanced out of the group stage. Leckie took a pass just around the center circle and moved in and around a defender. He eventually hit a left-footed shot that beat Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Australia finished with six points in Group D.
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Defense coming through for attack-minded Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil brought a lot of attacking power to the World Cup but it’s been the defense impressing the most for the five-time champion in Qatar. Brazil is yet to allow an attempt on target after two group games. Goalkeeper Alisson has been mostly a spectator and defensive midfielder Casemiro has been nearly perfect. Central defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos have performed at a high level from the start. Brazil opened its World Cup campaign by defeating Serbia 2-0 with two second-half goals by striker Richarlison. It then beat Switzerland 1-0 with an 83rd-minute winner by Casemiro.
Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Henry Martin and Luis Chaves scored a goal each in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup but the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in a simultaneous match so Mexico was eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978. Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups. That was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak. El Tri went into the match at Lusail Stadium needing a victory and help from Poland to advance in Group C. Argentina’s victory meant goal difference came into play and Mexico missed out.
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players’ return
Iran’s World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country’s exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar...
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia has nothing to be ashamed about after being eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Mexico. The Green Falcons caused a sensation at the tournament in Qatar with an opening-game win over Lionel Messi and Argentina. And Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom. The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 51 was competitive from start to finish at the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Belgium coach: ‘Golden Generation’ legacy is already set
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says the legacy of the team’s “Golden Generation” is already firmly established whether or not Belgium wins its decisive World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday. Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals at the last two European Championships. But more was expected from a team that was long ranked No. 1 by FIFA and features standout attacking players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. Martinez says that “leaving a legacy goes a lot further than winning a tournament.” He adds that “this group of players deserves respect” and “deserves admiration for what they’ve done.”
Germany needs vital win to avoid embarrassment at Qatar 2022
After a poor start to its World Cup campaign, Germany is now staring down the barrel of elimination heading into its last Group E game at Qatar 2022. Its shock defeat to Japan on the opening day put the Germans in a difficult position, but it rallied in its second game against Spain to earn a hard-fought draw.
Tunisia coach faces questions about his future at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri failed in his “personal mission” to get the national team through the group stage at the World Cup for the first time in its sixth attempt. Now he’s facing questions about whether he will stay in charge. Kadri says “I don’t know why you insist that I resign. … The objective was not fulfilled but we still have some time before making a final decision.” Tunisia beat defending champion France 1-0 in its final group game but was still eliminated.
Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news
Russia and Kenya received encouraging news from track and field’s ruling body, though any possible reprieve for Russia was tempered by World Athletics’ intent to keep the country out of international meets until the war in Ukraine is over. Kenya is dealing with a protracted doping crisis that has landed dozens of athletes on suspension. But World Athletics President Seb Coe says reports about a possible full-scale ban for the country were misguided. He says increased funding from the Kenyan government persuaded authorities to stop short of the most radical sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia’s athletics federation could be reinstated from a doping suspension that began almost a decade ago. But Coe said the door will remain closed to Russians in major events until the war in Ukraine ends.
French federation files complaint over disallowed goal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The French soccer federation is filing a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann’s disallowed goal at the end of a 1-0 loss to Tunisia at the World Cup. Griezmann drilled in a low shot in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time at Education City Stadium. Referee Matthew Conger ruled out the equalizer following a video review. The FFF’s statement overnight Thursday did not immediately say what the complaint was about amid reports it focused on the fact Conger restarted the match then blew the final whistle. After which he consulted VAR. Griezmann was in an offside position when a cross came over but then appeared to be played back into an onside position.
China entering ‘new stage and mission’ for Covid-19 controls, says official, following protests
China’s most senior official in charge of its Covid response told health officials Wednesday that the country faced a “new stage and mission” in pandemic controls, state media Xinhua reported — potentially indicating an adjustment to Beijing’s “zero-Covid” strategy which has sparked days of nationwide protests.
