WMUR.com
Severe thunderstorms move out of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Wednesday evening for parts of southern and eastern New Hampshire. The warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for Strafford and Carroll counties and expire at 8 p.m. Other warnings for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Cheshire counties expired at...
WMUR.com
Video: Windy, colder Thursday ahead in New Hampshire
Impact weather as heavy rain and strong wind gusts pass through Wednesday late afternoon and evening. Isolated power outages possible as the gusts get to 40+ mph. Following this system, it is still windy Thursday with gusts to 40 mph out of the west/northwest bringing in chilly air. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day long. A quiet Friday then another round of freezing rain to heavy rain and wind on Saturday.
WMUR.com
Video: Strong front bringing rain, wind for New Hampshire
Impact weather today with spotty freezing rain/drizzle early in the day then heavy rain moving in this afternoon and strong winds. Following this system, we'll see another one as we start the weekend. Just a small chance of a light shower this morning, then by mid to late morning a...
WMUR.com
Video: Some rain ahead this week in New Hampshire
As the latest system pulls away today, a few lingering showers or flurries are possible up north, another system could bring more rain and a mountain mix for midweek. Some upslope mixed and snow showers this afternoon up north, elsewhere, some sunshine. A northwesterly wind will continue to gust near 30 mph this afternoon with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
WMUR.com
Video: Freezing drizzle possible on roads Wednesday morning in New Hampshire
Clouds thicken up late Tuesday and into Wednesday as a storm system approaches. IMPACT weather Wednesday with the threat of morning freezing rain/drizzle then afternoon heavy rain and strong winds. The winds could gust to 40-45 mph causing isolated power outages and damage. Following that system will be a breezy, chilly, but brighter day on Thursday. Friday is quiet, then another similar storm system moves in Saturday. Morning freezing rain possible then rain in the afternoon with breezy conditions.
WMUR.com
Video: Nice day Tuesday ahead of heavy rain in New Hampshire
Clouds and flurries up north clear away giving way to clear skies overnight. Then sunny Tuesday before our next system with mainly rain arrives midday Wednesday. Some strong wind gusts coming with that system, too. Colder Thursday and Friday, then tracking the next chance of showers Saturday afternoon and evening.
whdh.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
The meaning behind a pink sunrise
Sunday was a beautiful morning in Western Massachusetts, with many posting photos of the brilliant pink sunrise on their social media. But what causes a sunrise, or sunset, to have bright and brilliant colors?
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
WMUR.com
Soil from New Hampshire now in space after weekend rocket launch
NEWINGTON, N.H. — A piece of New Hampshire is now in space. On Saturday afternoon, a Space X rocket carrying several supplies, science experiments and equipment left for the International Space Station. The rocket included some dirt from Newington that is being used in a University of New Hampshire-sponsored...
NHPR
Emergency shelters gear up for winter as N.H.’s housing crisis continues
Emergency overnight winter shelters open this week in some New Hampshire cities and towns, adding what shelter operators say is much-needed capacity as the weather gets colder. Year-round shelters in Keene and Manchester have already been at capacity and have had to turn some people away. “We really hate answering...
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. — An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across...
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
travelawaits.com
9 Quaint New England Towns Perfect For An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Cobblestone streets, peppermint-dusted hot cocoa, and the quiet charm of a place that feels like you’ve stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting…there’s no place quite like New England during the holidays. One of the oldest parts of the country, the coastal enclaves and quaint Main Streets found throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are like none other.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester schools receive $544,352 for school safety initiatives
CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council approved just over $9.8 million in school safety funding to schools across the state, including $544,352 to Manchester public schools. A total of 20 Manchester public schools received money from the funding allocation,...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
