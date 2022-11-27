Read full article on original website
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
NME
Kid Bookie and Wheatus team up for mash-up ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’
Kid Bookie has teamed up with Wheatus for a mash-up of the iconic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ called ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’. The new mash-up hears Bookie share new verses and add a modern twist to the evergreen ’90s anthem. Of the process of creating ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’, the...
NME
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
NME
Lars Ulrich on why Metallica let ‘Stranger Things’ use ‘Master Of Puppets’
Lars Ulrich has explained why Metallica decided to let Stranger Things use ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the show. The metal band enjoyed a huge resurgence of the 1986 single this year after it soundtracked a pivotal scene in the finale of the Netflix series’ fourth season. Eddie...
NME
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band”
Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has explained in a new interview how “toxic masculinity” has helped sustain the group. Speaking to The New Yorker for a lengthy profile, the guitarist – who joined the iconic metal outfit in 1983 – said: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band.
NME
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
NME
Listen to Gaz Coombes’ celebratory new single ‘Long Live The Strange’
Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live The Strange’ – listen below. The latest single from the Supergrass frontman is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful” as a “reminder to embrace that at all times”, written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.
NME
Dave Grohl dances and hangs out with Post Malone at Los Angeles show
Dave Grohl was pictured dancing and hanging out with Post Malone at the latter’s recent Los Angeles gig – see what went down below. The pair have recently become friends, and 2020 saw Grohl praise Posty’s ‘Post Malone x Nirvana tribute‘ livestream, in which the rapper performed a 75-minute set of Nirvana covers. “I was honoured,” the band’s former drummer said.
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
NME
Watch Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ in Australia
Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour across Australia, and on the second date of the run – last Thursday (November 24), when they played the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium – they added a particularly special cover to the setlist: ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ by AC/DC.
NME
Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album
Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests. The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).
NME
Primavera Sound Festival 2023: Blur, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía announced to headline
Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2023, with Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more set to headline. The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.
NME
GloRilla calls out DJ who “lied” about working with her
GloRilla has denied claims made by a DJ who said the pair are working together. The Arkansas-based DJ – DJ Chambers – took to Facebook to announce that GloRilla called him to collaborate. “So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s...
NME
‘Music for PlayStation’ uses controller vibrations to play music for hard of hearing players
A sound artist has created ‘Music for PlayStation‘, an album of “musical vibration pieces” that is designed to be played through the vibrations of a PlayStation DualSense controller. Available on Bandcamp (via Mixmag) , ‘Music for PlayStation’ utilises the vibration feature of a PS5 DualSense controller...
NME
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’
A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
NME
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork
Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
NME
The Cure release upgraded version of 1991 documentary ‘Play Out’
The Cure have released an upgraded and extended HD version of their 1991 documentary Play Out – watch it in full below. The new two-hour and 15-minute version of the film arrives hot on the heels of the band’s recent reissue of their classic album ‘Wish’.
NME
Here’s how to turn your top Spotify habits into a festival line-up
Fans on social media have been putting together a festival line-up poster based on their most-listened to artists on Spotify. The Instafest app, which was created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, allows users to choose their top artists from the last four weeks, or the last six months, that will feature on their personalised festival line-up.
NME
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie: “Part of my heart has flown away today”
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie who died today (November 30) at the age of 79. Singer Nicks has written a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, whom she said she was regrettably unable to see prior to her death from what her family has described as a “sudden illness”.
NME
Stormzy shares advice from “true friend” Adele
Stormzy has opened up about the advice his “true friend” Adele once gave him. The Croydon rapper, whose third album ‘This Is What I Mean’ came out last Friday (November 25), recently sat down with Zane Lowe for a wide-ranging interview on Apple Music 1. During...
