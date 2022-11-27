ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024

Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
Kid Bookie and Wheatus team up for mash-up ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’

Kid Bookie has teamed up with Wheatus for a mash-up of the iconic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ called ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’. The new mash-up hears Bookie share new verses and add a modern twist to the evergreen ’90s anthem. Of the process of creating ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’, the...
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk

Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band”

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has explained in a new interview how “toxic masculinity” has helped sustain the group. Speaking to The New Yorker for a lengthy profile, the guitarist – who joined the iconic metal outfit in 1983 – said: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band.
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
Listen to Gaz Coombes’ celebratory new single ‘Long Live The Strange’

Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live The Strange’ – listen below. The latest single from the Supergrass frontman is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful” as a “reminder to embrace that at all times”, written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.
Dave Grohl dances and hangs out with Post Malone at Los Angeles show

Dave Grohl was pictured dancing and hanging out with Post Malone at the latter’s recent Los Angeles gig – see what went down below. The pair have recently become friends, and 2020 saw Grohl praise Posty’s ‘Post Malone x Nirvana tribute‘ livestream, in which the rapper performed a 75-minute set of Nirvana covers. “I was honoured,” the band’s former drummer said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GloRilla calls out DJ who “lied” about working with her

GloRilla has denied claims made by a DJ who said the pair are working together. The Arkansas-based DJ – DJ Chambers – took to Facebook to announce that GloRilla called him to collaborate. “So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s...
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’

A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork

Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
The Cure release upgraded version of 1991 documentary ‘Play Out’

The Cure have released an upgraded and extended HD version of their 1991 documentary Play Out – watch it in full below. The new two-hour and 15-minute version of the film arrives hot on the heels of the band’s recent reissue of their classic album ‘Wish’.
Here’s how to turn your top Spotify habits into a festival line-up

Fans on social media have been putting together a festival line-up poster based on their most-listened to artists on Spotify. The Instafest app, which was created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, allows users to choose their top artists from the last four weeks, or the last six months, that will feature on their personalised festival line-up.
Stormzy shares advice from “true friend” Adele

Stormzy has opened up about the advice his “true friend” Adele once gave him. The Croydon rapper, whose third album ‘This Is What I Mean’ came out last Friday (November 25), recently sat down with Zane Lowe for a wide-ranging interview on Apple Music 1. During...

