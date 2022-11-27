Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.

