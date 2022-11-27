Read full article on original website
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Postpones Tour After Drummer Breaks Hand
Sunny Day Real Estate has been forced to postpone a string of upcoming concerts after one bandmate suffered a serious injury. The band announced Tuesday, Nov. 22 that the upcoming December leg of their North American tour has been postponed after drummer William Goldsmith broke his hand. The '90s rock band is currently on a reunion tour, marking the first time they have played together since 2010.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
NME
Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins announce co-headlining Australian tour for 2023
Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins have announced a joint Australian tour for next February, hitting four cities along the east coast to promote their respective new albums. Both artists will play with full backing bands, Rogers flanked by his newly reformed group The Twin Set, and Perkins by The Fat Rubber Band. Joining both outfits on all four dates will be Melbourne singer-songwriter Lucie Thorne.
NME
Primavera Sound Festival 2023: Blur, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía announced to headline
Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2023, with Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more set to headline. The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Popculture
Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash
The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
Popculture
Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'
Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
