For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.

29 DAYS AGO