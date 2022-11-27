ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Newark boys basketball gets quality win before Pickerington Central showdown

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmPuZ_0jOvvm6I00

NEWARK — Drew Oberholtzer smiled when asked about what is up next for the Newark boys basketball team.

The senior guard helped the Wildcats beat Perrysburg 55-48 in the championship game of the Rebounders Classic on Saturday in advance of Pickerington Central's visit to Jimmy Allen Gymnasium on Friday. The Wildcats (2-0) were one of just two teams to beat their Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division foe Tigers, the reigning Division I state champions, who are led by Ohio State signee Devin Royal.

"It's going to be a week," Oberholtzer said. "Win a league and win a district is always the goal. We have to beat them at least once."

First, Newark had to pass an early-season test against Perrysburg, a 2022 district finalist. The Wildcats held the Yellow Jackets (1-1) to just 17 points in the first half 24 hours after the Yellow Jackets had beaten Beavercreek 87-63.

Perrysburg tied Newark at 24 early in the third quarter. The Wildcats answered with a 13-2 run.

"We figured out who their key guys were, and everyone came together as a team to slow them down," Oberholtzer said. "You do your own role, and you come out with the outcome you want."

Newark held Perrysburg to 5-of-17 shooting from 3-point range, and the Wildcats only committed nine fouls, sending the Yellow Jackets to the foul line just four times. Matt Watkins and Avery Hunt scored 13 points apiece for Perrysburg.

Newark coach Jeff Quackenbush said the best defense often is an efficient offense. The Wildcats shot 54% from the field, going 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

"Our whole goal today was to have the ball most of the game — not turn it over. We had 12 turnovers. Some of them were going to the basket, and we don't mind those," Quackenbush said. "Our kids did a really good job defensively. We struggled at times to rebound, which is going to be an issue with this team all year, but held them only seven offensive rebounds."

Junior Steele Meister scored inside to start the game-breaking third quarter run. Senior Grant Burkholder followed with seven of his game-high 16 points.

Meister totaled 15 points and Stare 13. Oberholtzer grabbed a team-high five rebounds, and sophomore Braylon Morris and freshman Ty Gilbert each hit a 3 for the Wildcats, who had their lead cut to 49-46 in the final minute, but they broke the Yellow Jackets’ pressure, converting with a layup for Meister.

"We were 16-of-20 from the free-throw line," Quackenbush said. "Stare and Burk and really all of the guys were really good at driving the ball to the basket and playing in space, and the two young guys are both 1-for-1 from 3. It was definitely a group effort."

Heights earns first win

Amadou Ceesay made burying five 3-pointers look easy in the first half, but Licking Heights (1-1) did not secure a victory in Saturday’s consolation game, 59-56 against Beavercreek (0-2), until the sophomore and his junior brother each made a pair of pressure-packed free throws during the final 20 seconds.

"It's for my team. In clutch situations, you have to hit them, and I knew (Alieu) was going to hit his," said Amadou Ceesay, who scored a team-high 19 points. "My teammates were just getting me the ball, and I was knocking down shots."

Freshman Nate Lovinsky added 10 points in the paint for the Hornets and sophomore Boubacar Conde eight.

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541

Twitter: @newark_sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lantern

Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘Shoe

Burdette “BB” Schneider standing in ‘The Shoe,’ proudly dawning his ‘Redcoat’ Jacket. Credit: Tyler Danburg | Lantern Reporter. Every Ohio State football home game day, Burdette “BeeBe” Schneider makes the 95-mile drive from Findlay, Ohio, to Ohio Stadium in his maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 with a license plate that reads “Buck 21.”
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Named MaxPreps’ Player of the Year in Nebraska

OSU quarterback commit Zane Flores’ senior season rise continued on Tuesday after a spectacular sendoff season, culminating by earning MaxPreps’ Player of the Year award for the state of Nebraska. Flores becomes the first QB to win the award from the state since its inception. Flores went 12-1...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff

For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes

Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan

Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Makes Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

With the College Football Playoff just weeks away from being set, Stephen A. Smith gave some of his thoughts on who should be the No. 4 seed. Inviting Paul Finebaum onto Tuesday's episode of "First Take," Stephen A. laid out his argument that if TCU and USC lose championship weekend, Nick Saban and Alabama should sneak into the four-spot over Ohio State. Pointing to the Buckeyes' ugly loss to Michigan:
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation

Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibfjrm. Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president’s …. Student reaction mixed to Ohio State president's resignation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ibfjrm. Columbus schools address bus route changes. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood

Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Columbus man picked up on five felony charges in Bellefontaine

A Columbus man was charged with five felonies Tuesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Stone Hollow Place regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers made contact with the vehicle and observed four individuals,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy