Christians respond to gun violence

From a senseless murder on the campus of UNM in Albuquerque to the absurd brutality of yet another mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, the past week has, again, played host to the vile sin of gun violence in America. When combined with the evil war waged by Russa against Ukraine, and the provocative violence of North Korea, there is no denying the fact that humanity is sinfully obsessed with perpetuating the sin of causing violent death.

Isaiah 2:4, Joel 3:10, and Micah 4:3 echo a similar prophetic call from the pages of scripture. “He shall judge between the nations, and shall arbitrate for many peoples; they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.” – Isaiah 2:4

Within these passages is the common theme of transforming the weapons of war and death into instruments of growth and life. It is a critical theme of the Hebrew Scriptures which is largely brushed aside by well-meaning Christians as being unrealistic in the modern world, irrelevant in Christ Jesus, and—perhaps most hideously—unpatriotic or unamerican.

The arguments against taking these parts of scripture literally are understandable. The prophets were likely speaking of a time yet to come. People have a right to defend themselves. It is our patriotic duty to support and affirm the military and national security. If a nation were to disarm, it would only become the prey to a nation with the military capacity to take over. Disarmament is just not a popular or practical interpretation of scripture.

There is so much more to these passages than simply transforming the sinful nature of weaponry into the redemptive tools of life. Micah and Isaiah also couple the prophetic witness with the powerful component that nations no longer learn war anymore. Joel takes a similar, although slightly different approach when proclaiming that the weak will be considered powerful. Combined, the witness of the three prophets gives Christians a window into applying the truths of scripture in truly world-changing and life-affirming ways.

Jesus articulated the means behind their prophetic vision through the Sermon on the Mount and his own prophetic presence. In the 5th, 6th, and 7th chapters of Matthew, Jesus takes on such volatile subjects as violence, revenge, and hatred with the recognition that one could easily find scriptural validation to hold to these sins. He then goes on to speak directly to the underlying truth. In every case, Jesus speaks to end the root cause of the sin rather than simply condemning the sin. If humanity would only learn to faithfully address the cause of violence, revenge, and hate, rather than simply embrace the weapons such sins love to exploit for demonic and destructive ends, it would be as if nations would grow to not learn war any more.

In the world today, the root causes of violence, revenge, and hate are legion. We live in a media culture that spreads hate. We live in a political culture that promotes fear. We live in a country where the love of guns is more powerful than the quest for peace. Instead of embracing weapons and war, perhaps it is time Christians start embracing equality. Instead of promoting a political culture of fear and hate, perhaps it is time Christians start reclaiming our common ground. Instead of intoxicating ourselves on the drugs of consumerism, control, and power, perhaps Christians could embrace forbearance, surrender, and impartiality. The prophetic call is for all humanity across time. Violence, hate, and fear are humanity’s sinful choice. It’s time humanity chooses peace in Christ and fidelity to God’s Word rather than accepting ongoing sin as normal or necessary. It is our sacred responsibility to not learn war any more.