St. Cloud Crush duo places 6th at state tennis: 'We kind of had some unfinished business'

After an end-of-season pairing resulted in a first-day elimination in 2021, St. Cloud Crush's No. 1 and No. 2 singles players made a choice: To do it all over again, but better.

And they did: Senior Ella Marohl and freshman Paige Tarrolly of St. Cloud Crush went 6-1 in the regular season before winning their section tournament and finishing sixth at state tennis this fall.

Ella said the pair talked with their coaches about competing in doubles again this year, and it was up to the two players whether they would.

"They (left) it pretty open to us, I would say," Ella said. "I guess we kind of had some unfinished businesses down at state."

Last year was the first time they'd competed as a duo at state, and "we were kind of shell-shocked" at the caliber of competition, she said.

This year, they went in ready to compete.

"We both have the strokes and the shots in singles to be good at the baseline, and then when we're at the net, we know we want to be aggressive and ready to go after it," Paige said.

Playing together for the offseason and outside of practice as well as competing throughout the regular season this year helped them improve on their togetherness and understanding of each other on the court.

"We have a lot of fun," Paige said. "(Playing doubles) takes the pressure off the both of us."

While both hold their own in the singles court, when they work together, Paige excels at the net and Ella holds down the baseline, Ella said.

"I feel like we both have our own little style that kind of comes together when we play doubles," Ella continued.

Ella said Paige is the instigator of a lot of fun on the court.

"She's really silly, so that kind of helps me stay calm and composed," she said.

For Paige's part, she said Ella serves as a great role model.

She's also another in a line of Tarrolly sisters who have dominated on the tennis courts, which Paige said motivates her, too.

"It definitely just pushes me to be better because I want to be as good as my sisters," she said.

Both Ella and Paige said their families have been incredibly supportive of their work together ("Our moms are like best friends now," Ella said), as have their coaches.

Ella said she hopes to go on to play tennis in college. Paige said she still has to decide whether she'll play doubles again next season.