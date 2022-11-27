ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Why Social Security's Financial Woes Should Worry You -- Even if You're Nowhere Near Retirement

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

You may have heard that Social Security is running out of money and won't be around in the near future. The good news is that that's not true.

Social Security may be looking at a financial shortfall, but it's not at risk of disappearing completely. It is, however, at risk of benefit cuts .

In the coming years, Social Security expects to owe more in benefits than it collects in revenue. The reason is that the program's primary revenue source is payroll taxes. But as baby boomers rapidly leave the workforce and start filing for benefits, Social Security will experience a cash crunch. And while it can tap its trust funds for a while to keep up with scheduled benefits, once those cash reserves run dry, benefit cuts will be on the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrnHv_0jOvvJhL00

Image source: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, the latest estimates say that Social Security's trust funds will be out of money in a little more than a decade. So the issue of benefit cuts isn't a far-off problem -- it's a relatively near-term one.

Now if you're nowhere close to retirement age, you might assume that you don't have to concern yourself with Social Security's financial issues. After all, that's a problem for your future self. But the sooner you recognize the impact benefit cuts might have on your retirement, the sooner you can take steps to make up for that -- and avoid financial problems down the line.

Start saving now

These days, Social Security will generally replace around 40% of the average person's pre-retirement income. But most seniors need about twice that much income to live in a comfortable manner.

Now let's talk benefit cuts. Once Social Security's trust funds run dry, benefits could be slashed to the tune of 20% or more. That means they'll provide even less replacement income. And it also means that you should make every effort to boost your retirement savings now -- so you're able to rely more on your nest egg and less so on Social Security.

Of course, saving for retirement may not be your top priority if that stage of life is decades away. But actually, in that case, now's the perfect time to start saving, namely because you'll be giving your money decades to grow. And that means you won't have to part with a lot of money on a monthly basis to accumulate a giant nest egg.

Say you're 25, and retirement is 40 years away as far as you're concerned. If you sock away $300 a month in an IRA or 401(k) plan and invest that money at an average annual 8% return, which is below the stock market's average, you'll end up with about $933,000. That could make Social Security cuts a lot less stressful for you.

But watch what happens when you don't first start saving for retirement until age 45. If you want to end up with $933,000, or something in that ballpark, you'll need to be willing to part with $1,700 a month to make that possible, assuming that same 8% return. That's a really tough ask. And it's also why you're better off building your nest egg from a young age.

Don't bank on Social Security

Social Security isn't going away, but that doesn't mean you can count on it to give you a financially stable retirement. The sooner you recognize that and start saving, the less likely you'll be to encounter financial stress as a senior.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023

Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Motley Fool

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023

Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
259K+
Followers
115K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy