if you want to go to Missouri to by weed make a day of it. shop their malls take your freezer bags do your grocery shopping there too. KS has made it loud and clear they don't need are money. We the people can choose where we want to spend our money the legislation can't control that.
Kansas people like being slaves. Until they wake up and VOTE the legislators out that their grandmas put in office they will continue to be that - slaves of their government.
if it grows from the ground should be legal.otherwise ban all plants that grow from the ground.besides I'd rather have people on M.J.than the drunks alcoholic or the people on hand made drugs.
