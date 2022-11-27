ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 84

Linda Veal
3d ago

if you want to go to Missouri to by weed make a day of it. shop their malls take your freezer bags do your grocery shopping there too. KS has made it loud and clear they don't need are money. We the people can choose where we want to spend our money the legislation can't control that.

Reply
13
Susan Ferguson
3d ago

Kansas people like being slaves. Until they wake up and VOTE the legislators out that their grandmas put in office they will continue to be that - slaves of their government.

Reply(12)
22
Glory Robles
3d ago

if it grows from the ground should be legal.otherwise ban all plants that grow from the ground.besides I'd rather have people on M.J.than the drunks alcoholic or the people on hand made drugs.

Reply(4)
15
Related
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Kansas transportation secretary, deputy resign

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Burt Morey have resigned. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced their official departure from the agency on Tuesday. Lorenz served as Transportation Secretary since March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked

WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

Inmate advocates want Kansas to tap into money for more college prison courses

TOPEKA, Kansas — Inmate Edgar Cuevas came into prison without a high school diploma and worries about how he might make a way for himself after his time behind bars ended. In his three years there, he’s earned a GED and now he wants a welding certification offered through the prison. He’s been waiting to get that training but it hasn’t been available to him.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice.

If Kansans could vote today on the issues, they would expand Medicaid, legalize marijuana and control access to deadly weapons. Already this year, they showed up at the polls in overwhelming numbers to support abortion rights. But lawmakers at the Statehouse have opposed or blocked these measures in the past, and the upcoming legislative session […] The post Kansas legislators block good policy every session. It’s time to give voters a powerful new voice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

North Newton native nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen....
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

First major post-election change for Gov. Kelly's administration

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday the resignation of Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. Lorenz has served as Transportation Secretary since her confirmation in March 2019 and as Chair of the Kansas Infrastructure Hub, which coordinates federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, since June 2022. Her final day in both positions is Friday, December 23. She will be returning to the private sector, according to a statement from Kelly's office.
KANSAS STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Is Oklahoma Going to Have a White Christmas?

We could be having a white Christmas in Oklahoma this year! So far the Farmer's Almanac has been very accurate with the 2022 extended winter forecast. This year the Sooner State is expected to be much colder and wetter throughout the winter months. As a matter of fact, we've already seen some snowfall this year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
Hays Post

Kan. lawmakers: It’s time to fix mental health bed shortages

TOPEKA — After months of meetings and complaints from civilians and law enforcement officials, lawmakers say they have clear targets in addressing the state’s severe mental health care shortages. With a shortage of room in psychiatric facilities across the state, community hospitals and jails have had to shoulder...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: Covering state and national news

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this week’s Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard covers state and national news, including Kansas Capitol leadership changes, an update on Parents Bill of Rights. Plus a look into why Biden says the Student Loan Forgiveness lawsuit is legal, and will win in court. And to get the latest news on Inside […]
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy