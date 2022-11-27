Read full article on original website
Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round
Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too late
It only took 143 years from their first meeting to their first in a World Cup. If much has changed in the intervening period – Benjamin Disraeli is no longer prime minister or Qatar part of the Ottoman Empire, for starters – and it might be an exaggeration to say it will be another century and a half before Wales and England face off in a World Cup again, it could be quite some time before “Yma o Hyd” is heard by a global audience again.Wales limp out of Qatar with one point and one goal. Gareth Bale’s penalty...
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored Tuesday to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting lineup for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals — two from Rashford and the other from Foden.
England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream
Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win
Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
Accrington boss John Coleman says FA Cup progress will allow them to buy striker
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says that reaching the FA Cup third round will allow them to bring in a striker in the January transfer window. Stanley reached the third round for the first time in four years thanks to a 1-0 home win over National League side Barnet. Victory...
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Aston Villa; return to Old Trafford; Man Utd takeover; Kirsty Hanson
Full Marc Skinner press conference transcript ahead of Man Utd facing Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the WSL.
World Cup 2022: Facing Spurs team-mate Kane a 'brilliant challenge' - Wales' Rodon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Joe Rodon is relishing the "brilliant challenge" of facing Tottenham...
Jordan Davies: Wrexham midfielder suffers lengthy injury blow
Wrexham expect to be without midfielder Jordan Davies for up to three months due to a knee injury. Davies suffered medial ligament damage late in the first half of Wrexham's 4-1 win over Farnborough in the FA Cup last Saturday. The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 18 games this...
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, QPR, Celtic, Johnston, Doig, Napoli, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Michael Beale is expected to be in Glasgow on Monday to finalise his move to Rangers, with the Queens Park Rangers boss said to be happy with the proposed January transfer budget (Daily Record). Rangers expect to appoint Beale in the next 48 hours after QPR granted permission to speak...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
‘Brave’ England fan celebrates World Cup goal in sea of Welsh fans in Cardiff
An England supporter’s solitary celebration in a sea of red was caught on camera as the Three Lions scored their third goal against Wales.As Marcus Rashford scored England’s 100th World Cup goal, making it 3-0, the woman was the only fan in Cardiff with a smile on her face.“Try and spot the England fan,” BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker remarked, before adding: “I mean, she’s very brave to be doing that really.”England claimed the Group B top spot as they progress to the last 16, sending the Welsh team home from World Cup 2022. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to EnglandWales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World CupWorld Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans party after cruising to victory against Wales
West Ham United youngster looks ‘certain to join’ Newcastle United
Newcastle United are looking to secure their second January signing in the form of West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby. The Magpies came close to securing the full-back’s signature in the summer before the deal failed on deadline day. Now, Eddie Howe is aiming to materialise a deal in...
Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo is making headlines for himself on the world stage with three goals already for the Netherlands at this years World Cup. The Dutchman is majorly impressing and attracting a lot of interest to himself so far. Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK...
Wales first minister Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to England
Mark Drakeford requested that Wales be given “a day” to get over their World Cup 2022 defeat to England before supporting their neighbours in the knockout stages.The Dragons’ World Cup dreams were crushed after they lost 3-0 to England on Tuesday, 29 November, bringing an end to their first tournament since 1958.“We ought to allow ourselves a day to get over our disappointment,” the First Minister told the Welsh Affairs Committee.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
Chelsea and Manchester United join the race to sign 26-year-old defender
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a quality right-back at the end of the season and they have identified the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries as a potential target. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Sportwitness), they will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who are keen on bringing in a quality fullback as well.
