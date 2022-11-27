Ravens vs. Jaguars: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 of the 2022 season on the road after traveling to Florida and escaping the cold of Maryland. They’ll look to improve their record to 8-3 on the season and extend their current winning streak to five games in the process.

There are plenty of storylines to look out for, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence facing off for the first time in their NFL careers. Jackson is in his fifth NFL season, while Lawrence is in his second.

Below, we look at how to watch, listen to and live stream Baltimore’s Week 12 matchup with the Jacksonville.

Game information:

Teams: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, November 27th

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

Local TV: CBS – WJZ/Ch. 13

, WUSA/Ch. 9 (Washington)

Announcers: Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline)

Radio:

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)

Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)