WISH-TV
IMPD: Man shot, killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on the city’s east side. At around 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person down in the 640 block of Woods Crossing Drive. That’s a residential area off English Avenue, between Shadeland Avenue and I-465.
WISH-TV
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting leaving one person dead on Indy’s northwest side Tuesday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD responded to reports of a person shot in the 4600 block of N Abington Drive. That is located...
WISH-TV
State police: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-74 ramp to I-465 on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was killed and a second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Indianapolis, police said. At around 8:37 a.m., Indiana State Police were called to a one-vehicle crash on the ramp...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at car with children inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenfield man was arrested Tuesday after shooting at a car with children in it, according to Indiana State Police. Justin McGuire, 33, was arrested on three counts of criminal recklessness. Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police officers were sent to I-65 near Washington Street on...
WISH-TV
More than 20 years after admitting to killing wife and son, Indianapolis man still awaits trial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sept. 21, 1999, police looking into armed robberies of two Pizza Hut restaurants found two bodies stuffed in a freezer inside of the garage at 3950 Thrush Drive on the near westside of Indianapolis. Within days of the discovery, police made an arrest. The suspect,...
WISH-TV
Docs: Stinesville officer was drunk in patrol car when he rear-ended truck, fled scene, crashed again
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed against a reserve officer for the Stinesville Police Department who is accused of fleeing the scene of a drunk-driving crash while off-duty. Douglas Rutoskey, 36, faces charges of:. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Operating a vehicle with an alcohol...
WISH-TV
1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person taken to hospital after hit by vehicle on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Officers were called to a personal injury crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the area of Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man sentenced to 53 years for murder of man shot with his own gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced Monday to 53 years in prison for the murder of a man found under a bridge after being shot with his own weapon and beaten with a hammer during a robbery, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Meliton Salazar,...
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
WISH-TV
Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s house
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man is accused of firing a gun into his mother’s house in September. Damien McGuire, 25, is charged with one count of criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun.
WISH-TV
Docs: Triple murder suspect awaiting trial arrested again after posting gun pics on Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage triple murder suspect has been arrested again after investigators said he posted pictures with guns on Snapchat. Caden Smith was just 16 years old when he was charged in Oct. 2021 for the murders of 22-year-old Michael James, 17-year-old Abdullah Mubarak, and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas. Smith was charged as an adult but his attorney, Andrew Baldwin, was able to convince a judge that evidence collected in the case was the product of an invalid search warrant. As a result, Judge Jennifer Harrison allowed Smith to be released on GPS monitoring last month.
WISH-TV
Kokomo woman charged with drug dealing causing death
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was formally charged Monday with drug dealing that caused the death of a male in September, authorities says. The male’s name nor age were included in a Kokomo Police Department news release issued Monday. The release says he died of fentanyl toxicity, and that police were called to a south side apartment complex, which was not identified, on Sept. 29 for an unconscious and unresponsive male.
WISH-TV
Experts weigh in on the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The probable cause affidavit in Richard Allen’s arrest laid out a timeline of his alleged involvement in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German but experts knowledgeable about this case said the document does not point to the murders being directly pinned on him.
WISH-TV
Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side. The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday. The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive. The project...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for change of venue in Delphi murders case
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Delphi murders has asked a judge to move his trial at least 150 miles out of Carroll County. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, filed a motion Monday requesting a change of venue in the double murder trial, online court records show.
WISH-TV
Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
WISH-TV
Local family’s bond with doctor goes beyond medicine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Hanna Knowling was pregnant, she found out her daughter’s skull had fused before she was born. Ruthie Knowling was born without a soft spot, which means her brain and head would not grow properly. When Ruthie was three months old, she was sent to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to have a piece of her skull removed to allow her brain and head to grow normally.
