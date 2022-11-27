INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage triple murder suspect has been arrested again after investigators said he posted pictures with guns on Snapchat. Caden Smith was just 16 years old when he was charged in Oct. 2021 for the murders of 22-year-old Michael James, 17-year-old Abdullah Mubarak, and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas. Smith was charged as an adult but his attorney, Andrew Baldwin, was able to convince a judge that evidence collected in the case was the product of an invalid search warrant. As a result, Judge Jennifer Harrison allowed Smith to be released on GPS monitoring last month.

