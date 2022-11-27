ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Man shot, killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on the city’s east side. At around 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person down in the 640 block of Woods Crossing Drive. That’s a residential area off English Avenue, between Shadeland Avenue and I-465.
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting leaving one person dead on Indy’s northwest side Tuesday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD responded to reports of a person shot in the 4600 block of N Abington Drive. That is located...
IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at car with children inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenfield man was arrested Tuesday after shooting at a car with children in it, according to Indiana State Police. Justin McGuire, 33, was arrested on three counts of criminal recklessness. Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police officers were sent to I-65 near Washington Street on...
1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
IMPD: Person taken to hospital after hit by vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Officers were called to a personal injury crash involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the area of Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s house

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man is accused of firing a gun into his mother’s house in September. Damien McGuire, 25, is charged with one count of criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Docs: Triple murder suspect awaiting trial arrested again after posting gun pics on Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage triple murder suspect has been arrested again after investigators said he posted pictures with guns on Snapchat. Caden Smith was just 16 years old when he was charged in Oct. 2021 for the murders of 22-year-old Michael James, 17-year-old Abdullah Mubarak, and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas. Smith was charged as an adult but his attorney, Andrew Baldwin, was able to convince a judge that evidence collected in the case was the product of an invalid search warrant. As a result, Judge Jennifer Harrison allowed Smith to be released on GPS monitoring last month.
Kokomo woman charged with drug dealing causing death

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was formally charged Monday with drug dealing that caused the death of a male in September, authorities says. The male’s name nor age were included in a Kokomo Police Department news release issued Monday. The release says he died of fentanyl toxicity, and that police were called to a south side apartment complex, which was not identified, on Sept. 29 for an unconscious and unresponsive male.
Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side. The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday. The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive. The project...
Richard Allen asks for change of venue in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect in the Delphi murders has asked a judge to move his trial at least 150 miles out of Carroll County. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, filed a motion Monday requesting a change of venue in the double murder trial, online court records show.
Banta Road at State Road 37 to close Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Banta Road, near the Morgan and Johnson County line, will close permanently at State Road 37 on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure will allow INDOT crews to finish converting State Road 37 to I-69 between Martinsville and Bargersville by the end...
Local family’s bond with doctor goes beyond medicine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Hanna Knowling was pregnant, she found out her daughter’s skull had fused before she was born. Ruthie Knowling was born without a soft spot, which means her brain and head would not grow properly. When Ruthie was three months old, she was sent to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis to have a piece of her skull removed to allow her brain and head to grow normally.
