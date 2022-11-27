Read full article on original website
Related
The Difference Between UV And LED Light Manicure Dryers
Getting your nails done is as simple as making an appointment at your local salon. But the world of manicures can be a confusing one, particularly when you are faced with the sheer amount of choice there is with nail polish. According to L'Oréal Paris, there are seven different types of polish that are most commonly used — basic, gel, acrylic, breathable, shellac, PolyGel, and dip powder. Depending on the look you're going for, your nail technician can point you in the right direction.
How To Know If You Can Still Use Your Expired At-Home COVID Tests
With the colder weather and holiday gatherings, many people are worried about another COVID-19 surge. CNN talked to Shishi Luo, associate director of genetic testing company Helix, which monitors coronavirus variants. "Covid positivity is going up," Luo explained. "It's increasing fastest among 18- to 24-year-olds." Dr. Anthony Fauci says the...
Simple Tips To Avoid A Food Poisoning Epidemic At Your Holiday Festivities
The holiday season is a wonderful time of year when you and your loved ones get together to reflect on old traditions and perhaps start new ones. Homes are filled with family and friends, children, gifts, pets, and food. There's so much going on. Given all of the distractions, it's easy to miss something — especially a step in the food safety process. When your attention is scattered, mistakes can happen.
What It Really Means When You Dream About Ice
You slip off your slippers, settle into bed, and become drowsy. A few minutes later, you drift off to sleep. This simple activity we indulge in every day has become the subject of a lot of studies, mainly because of what happens in our brains when we're asleep. A lot of the curiosity is actually centered on dreams.
How Productivity Can Negatively Impact Mental Health, According To Professor Cassie Holmes
We are approaching that time of year when "being busy" becomes a whole new monster. Between people holiday shopping earlier than ever, seemingly endless social commitments, and looming end-of-the-year deadlines, it can be hard to find a minute of free time for yourself. Even though excessive busyness can lead to exhaustion and burnout, it usually also connotes something positive. Checking things off your list, getting stuff done, and being productive are all good things, right?
What You Need To Know About The Recall On Toddler Sippy Cups
For all of those who have toddlers at home, there is some important safety information you must know. The baby products brand Green Sprouts is issuing a recall for its Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), the cups' bottom base has a solder dot containing lead which is known to be a harmful substance for children. The report says that approximately 10,500 units are affected and anyone who has these products would be eligible for a refund. Since the announcement, multiple parents showed their concern on the company's Instagram post about the recall. "Thank you for sharing, but ugh such awful news. I trusted these bottles, loved them, and now will never use them again," wrote one customer.
Are Sugar Alcohol-Sweetened Foods Really Better For You Than Plain Sugar?
Scientific research is great at uncovering the potential health benefits and risks of all that we consume. With information resulting from such research just a keyboard click away, this is truly the age of enlightened consumerism. Eating too much sugar does a lot of things to your body. Excessive sugar...
Research Finds Unexpected New Stats About Pregnant People And Cannabis
During the midterm elections earlier this month, Missouri and Maryland joined an ever-growing list of states legalizing cannabis. Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal in 21 states as well as in Washington D.C. and Guam, per Business Insider. A recent poll published by Pew Research Center actually shows that 88% of U.S. adults think the drug should be legal for medical and recreational use — a number that has been steady for at least the past year.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0