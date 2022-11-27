For all of those who have toddlers at home, there is some important safety information you must know. The baby products brand Green Sprouts is issuing a recall for its Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), the cups' bottom base has a solder dot containing lead which is known to be a harmful substance for children. The report says that approximately 10,500 units are affected and anyone who has these products would be eligible for a refund. Since the announcement, multiple parents showed their concern on the company's Instagram post about the recall. "Thank you for sharing, but ugh such awful news. I trusted these bottles, loved them, and now will never use them again," wrote one customer.

1 DAY AGO