NW Kansas woman injured after car strikes post on I-70
CORRECTED 9:45 a.m. Monday to reflect accurate injury information. TREGO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Sunday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSebre driven by Justin L. Johnson, 26, Collyer, was westbound 0n Interstate 70 near Ogallah in the driving lane.
