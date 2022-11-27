ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

NW Kansas woman injured after car strikes post on I-70

CORRECTED 9:45 a.m. Monday to reflect accurate injury information. TREGO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Sunday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSebre driven by Justin L. Johnson, 26, Collyer, was westbound 0n Interstate 70 near Ogallah in the driving lane.
TREGO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy