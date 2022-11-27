ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain arrives with a weak front today

By Eric Stone
 3 days ago

Expect areas of fog this morning ahead of the next cold front that is expected to arrive this afternoon. Fog should lift between 9 and 10 o’clock with scattered showers and a few storms moving in late morning into the afternoon. Morning temps start around 70 degrees with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Showers should end early Monday giving way to much more sunshine, highs will rise to the upper 70s with lows Tuesday in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday afternoon will feature a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.

The next front brings rain Wednesday afternoon and evening with showers exiting the region Thursday morning. It will be cooler heading into next weekend with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs next weekend will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

