First student commits to FHSU Officer Candidate School Program
Jackson Piper, Overland Park junior, was sworn-in to the Kansas Army National Guard in November. As the first student to be part of the FHSU Officer Candidate School program, he will start basic combat training immediately followed by advanced individual training in January. Piper will begin phase one of the Officer Candidate School program in the summer of 2024.
Hays BOE hears new graduation recommendations for class of 2028
The Hays USD school board reviewed newly approved high school graduation requirements at its meeting Monday. The Kansas Board of Education approved the changes earlier this month. They will affect students who are in the seventh grade when they enter high school. The recommendations don't affect the number of credits...
Hays USD 489 BOE to look at state recommended changes in course requirements
The Hays superintendent will discuss with the USD 489 school board tonight recommendations by the Kansas State Department of Education on course classification. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center. Included in the changes would be a requirement for a semester of speech, debate,...
KDHE: 30 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 19 to 25. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County returned to the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several other northwest Kansas...
Vietnam Memorial wall replica coming to Great Bend
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Great Bend, KS on May 11th-May 14th, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Park and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
HaysMed announces opening of pain center
HaysMed has recently opened a pain center. Dr. Keith Green, anesthesiologist, will be providing services in a clinic located at 2500 Canterbury, Ste. 206. While Green has been providing pain management for over 25 years in the hospital setting, this will be the first time that a dedicated clinic area will be used.
🎙 Giving Tuesday: Nonprofits look to community for support
As area families make plans for this holiday season, nonprofit organizations look to gather funds that will be used for projects throughout the following year during “the giving season.”. The end of the year has historically been when the overwhelming majority of donations to nonprofits are received, with days...
Barton County property owner holds man at gunpoint
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend. The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant […]
Local organizations benefit from Hays Optimists annual Christmas tree sale
Come see us in the Hays Walmart parking lot, 4301 Vine, to get your fresh holiday tree!. We'll be open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on all Saturdays and Sundays, and 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, until we run out of trees.
🎙 Post Podcast: Help available for those dealing with the ’Holiday Blues’
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber President and CEO Sarah Wasinger, and Kaley Conner, Manager, Outreach, Education and Marketing at High Plains Mental Health Center discuss mental health during the holiday season.
Former Plainville Livestock Commission owner sentenced to prison, millions in restitution
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
Property owner holds rural Kan. burglary suspect at gunpoint
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man caught during an alleged burglary. Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress approximately three miles east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road where the property owner was holding a suspect at gunpoint, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Property owner holds burglar at gunpoint east of Great Bend
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress approximately 3 miles east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road. Deputies were advised the property owner was holding a suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, deputies took the suspect into...
Ellis teen uninjured in morning rollover on Highway 40
A 15-year-old Ellis girl was driving a vehicle eastbound on Old Highway 40 on Tuesday morning when the vehicle rolled. The girl entered the south ditch, overcorrected, the vehicle rolled a couple of times and came to rest on its top in the south pasture, said Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun.
KOERNER: Award-winning 4-H fair recipes
The holidays can be a good time to try new recipes. I thought I would use the opportunity to recognize recipes from the 2022 Ellis County Fair that won awards. Esther Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H club, won Grand Champion junior foods with her recipe, Layered Reese’s Cake. Mya Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion junior foods for her entry of a Fresh Orange Cake.
Bundle up: NWS calling for bitter cold, frigid wind chills
A strong cold front moving into northwest Kansas on Tuesday will bring bitter cold, the National Weather Service in Dodge City said. After a high in the mid-50s Monday, the high temperature Tuesday is only expected to reach 33, with overnight lows dropping near 10 degrees. Wind chills by Wednesday morning will be near zero in the Hays area — and could drop as low at 8 below zero farther west.
HPD arrest log, Nov. 20 to 26
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Sara Caitlin Gardner, 22, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Nov. 20 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Trevor Jordan Shorb, 27, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Nov. 20 in Hays...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 28, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
NW Kansas woman injured after car strikes post on I-70
CORRECTED 9:45 a.m. Monday to reflect accurate injury information. TREGO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Sunday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSebre driven by Justin L. Johnson, 26, Collyer, was westbound 0n Interstate 70 near Ogallah in the driving lane.
