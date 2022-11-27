Read full article on original website
Winter Holiday Events in Michiana
December 1-14, 1pm-6pm daily. Located at Penn Road and M-60 in Vandalia. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11th. Santa will be available for wish list conversations and holiday photo ops weekends in December, at the corner of State & Pleasant Streets in downtown St. Joseph.
Motels4Now explores potential new location
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Motels4Now may soon have a new location to house South Bend's homeless. The organization recently received more than 2-million dollars in grant money from Indiana's department of Mental Health and Addiction. This grant money might be just what they need to get a new...
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
Michiana nonprofits look forward to Giving Tuesday
It's one of the most important days of the year for charitable organizations. Giving Tuesday is a day where nonprofits across the country typically see donations on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some organizations WSBT spoke with today almost sounded as excited as kids on the night...
Benton Harbor Area Schools enters partnership with state to improve academic performance
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Benton Harbor Area Schools are one of 54 Michigan school districts that will be entering a partnership with the state to improve academic performance. According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), these partnerships are entered when a school scores in the bottom 5%...
Road work in Mishawaka prompts lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A busy road in Mishawaka will have lane restrictions for at least a week. Starting Wednesday, there will be construction on the southbound lanes of Grape Road. Crews say curb installation and pavement restorations will restrict traffic between Indian Ridge Boulevard and Douglas Road. Work...
South Bend road crews clearing debris from river, expect restricted traffic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restricted traffic will begin Wednesday on the Jefferson Boulevard bridge. Crews will be clearing debris and cable in the river. Drivers should expect minor delays while work is done. This work will extended to the Colfax Avenue Bridge Thursday. Restrictions should be lifted by...
Plymouth Police searching for wallet theft suspects
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) — Police in Plymouth are asking for the public's help searching for two people who stole a wallet over the weekend. Police say an older person was followed out of a store by two males. One of them distracted the victim by telling them they had...
Breaking: Charges filed against St. Joseph County officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — WSBT obtained the charging documents for the St. Joseph County officer, who was arrested while allegedly driving drunk over the weekend. Coty Hoffman was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing into a mailbox in Granger. Hoffman was in a squad car but off-duty.
Some local hospitals update mask guidelines
It's been nearly three years since masks became a requirement in healthcare settings. Some local hospitals are removing their mask mandates to a degree. In September, the CDC gave hospitals the ability to remove masks if community spread of the coronavirus within the hospitals were out of the red. At...
Search continues for missing brother of Elkhart mayor
A silver alert has been issued for the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. 70-year-old Garvin Roberson has been missing since Sunday afternoon. The mayor is asking for anyone's help to bring his brother home. Mayor Roberson says he's had mayors from around Michiana call asking how they can help.
UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully
Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
Granger church catches fire, prompts school closure
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Granger Christian School is closed Monday because of a fire that broke out at Grace Church. This is at the corner of Brick Road and Gumwood Road. The call first came in at 5:42 a.m. Clay fire officials said the fire occurred in the kitchenette...
Ivey, #7 Irish Prepare for Tough Stretch With #20 Maryland, #3 UConn
On Thursday, the seventh ranked Fighting Irish Women's basketball team will take on #20 Maryland as a part of the Big Ten ACC Challenge. Notre Dame is still undefeated, but the team is preparing for a challenging stretch. Just three days after the matchup with the Terrapins, Notre Dame will...
Lawsuit filed against semi driver who hit school bus
A lawsuit has been filed against two trucking companies and the semi driver who hit a bus in Warsaw earlier this month. That bus was carrying 16 St. Ignatius College Prep hockey players on November 12 when the semi driven by Victor Santos ran a light and hit the bus, leaving several players seriously hurt.
Elkhart Police Department asking for public's help identifying robbery suspect
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police need your help identifying a person in connection to a robbery that happened on Saturday. Police are investigating the robbery of a Phillips 66 Gas Station on Cassopolis Street. Anyone who can identify this person or the vehicle in the pictures above are...
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
Ven-Allen Lubin emerging as reliable 6th man for Irish
NOTRE DAME — Ven-Allen Lubin is blossoming into a force off the bench for Notre Dame through their first six games. The freshman came to life with 10 points and 13 boards in the loss to St. Bonaventure, with Mike BReyleaning on a 6-man rotation due to injuries. Lubin...
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man from Elkhart
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garvin Roberson, a 70 year old black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes, and driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.
