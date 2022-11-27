A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenOakland Park, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say
Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Ocean-to-Lake Mediterranean Compound in Manalapan, Florida is Back on The Market for $64.9 Million
1110 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1110 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a one-of a kind estate with 150 feet of ocean and Intracoastal frontage perfect for entertaining with features in rich details, intricate millwork, and sophisticated finishes. This Home in Manalapan offers 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1110 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Royal Palm estate sells for more than $25 million
The five-bedroom spec home in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club was developed by SRD Building Corp. Photos provided. A new 8,300-square-foot residence at 500 E. Alexander Palm Road, Boca Raton, was sold to Arty Langhaus from the 500 East Alexander Palm Road Trust in a $25.75 million transaction. The sale was recorded in September.
New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
thecoastalstar.com
House of the Month: Ocean Ridge pied-a-terre with protected lagoon view
You can enjoy the stunning sunset views across the lagoon, nature preserve and the Intracoastal Waterway while sitting on your outdoor terrace. Photos provided. Located between the beach and the Intracoastal in quiet Ocean Park Manor in Ocean Ridge, this completely updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo has custom cabinetry, travertine and tile floors, a washer/dryer and carport.
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: Restaurants offer spaces large and small for holiday parties
Elisabetta’s Ristorante in Delray Beach has a private room that accommodates up to 20 customers. Photo provided. It’s party season, and party checklists usually start with a room to rent. Many restaurants and hotels rent spaces for hosting various-sized groups, with food provided or allowing food to be catered.
cw34.com
Property management group responds to concerns in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres is taking action against the property management company that oversees a condo where families were left without power for over two weeks. The people who live in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums lost power in late October and say...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects
Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach Gardens
It’s beginning to look a lot like — well, OK, so December in South Florida isn't much different than the dog days of summer. But we can pretend. This week, it's reported Florida's first ‘Christmassy’ day of 2022 will be in the first several days of December. This interactive map shows each state's coldest day of the year.
Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.
Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
thecoastalstar.com
Philanthropy Notes: Boca Raton philanthropist pledges $7.5 million to FAU athletics
The basketball and volleyball arena at FAU will now be named for Eleanor Baldwin of Boca Raton. Photo provided. Eleanor Baldwin of Boca Raton has made a $7.5 million pledge to Florida Atlantic University’s athletics program, and in recognition of the gift, the basketball and volleyball facility will now be known as the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
wflx.com
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes at a Wellington business plaza and in Port St. Lucie. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor who said the thieves changed his checks and tried to steal $27,000.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: Tough decisions ahead on costly plan to keep town dry
Briny Breezes is seeking near- and long-term solutions to flooding that happens every fall during king tide season. During the peak impact from Hurricane Nicole, water flowed over sea walls, making it difficult to see where the marina ends and roads begin. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Briny Breezes could be...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
1000 North Unveils New Seasonal Menu
The waterfront restaurant's delectable new appetizers, entrees, and side dishes celebrate the bounty of the season The post 1000 North Unveils New Seasonal Menu appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Denny's Restaurant was Closing After Violations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
cw34.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
Huey Magoo’s Now Open In North Lauderdale
Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Latest Grand Opening in Florida and 37th Store Company-Wide
Comments / 1