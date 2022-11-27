ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say

Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Ocean-to-Lake Mediterranean Compound in Manalapan, Florida is Back on The Market for $64.9 Million

1110 S Ocean Boulevard Home in Manalapan, Florida for Sale. 1110 S Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, Florida is a one-of a kind estate with 150 feet of ocean and Intracoastal frontage perfect for entertaining with features in rich details, intricate millwork, and sophisticated finishes. This Home in Manalapan offers 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1110 S Ocean Boulevard, please contact Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
MANALAPAN, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Royal Palm estate sells for more than $25 million

The five-bedroom spec home in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club was developed by SRD Building Corp. Photos provided. A new 8,300-square-foot residence at 500 E. Alexander Palm Road, Boca Raton, was sold to Arty Langhaus from the 500 East Alexander Palm Road Trust in a $25.75 million transaction. The sale was recorded in September.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants: Amar Bakery & Market and Great American Cookies open; Detroit Eats shuts down

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Amar Bakery & Market, Delray Beach The second location of Amar Bakery & Market has opened in downtown Delray Beach. Like the first one in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

House of the Month: Ocean Ridge pied-a-terre with protected lagoon view

You can enjoy the stunning sunset views across the lagoon, nature preserve and the Intracoastal Waterway while sitting on your outdoor terrace. Photos provided. Located between the beach and the Intracoastal in quiet Ocean Park Manor in Ocean Ridge, this completely updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo has custom cabinetry, travertine and tile floors, a washer/dryer and carport.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Restaurants offer spaces large and small for holiday parties

Elisabetta’s Ristorante in Delray Beach has a private room that accommodates up to 20 customers. Photo provided. It’s party season, and party checklists usually start with a room to rent. Many restaurants and hotels rent spaces for hosting various-sized groups, with food provided or allowing food to be catered.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Property management group responds to concerns in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres is taking action against the property management company that oversees a condo where families were left without power for over two weeks. The people who live in the 600 building at Lakeview Gardens Condominiums lost power in late October and say...
GREENACRES, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects

Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

That Really Was A Body By The Turnpike South Of Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A body was found floating in a canal in the area of the Coconut Creek Parkway exit to the Florida Turnpike. The body was found around 8:30 Tuesday morning by a fiber optics worker laying cable in the area. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Delray’s massive Christmas tree rises 100 feet. Here’s when its thousands of lights will go on.

Delray Beach will kick off the holiday season on Tuesday night with one of its most popular, annual attractions: the lighting of its 100-foot Christmas tree. Anchored in downtown Delray Beach by Old School Square, the 10-story aluminum tree is decorated with 18,000 ornaments. It also features an estimated 31 miles of garland, 59 miles of galvanized wire, 24,000 pounds of aluminum frames, 3,114 ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: Tough decisions ahead on costly plan to keep town dry

Briny Breezes is seeking near- and long-term solutions to flooding that happens every fall during king tide season. During the peak impact from Hurricane Nicole, water flowed over sea walls, making it difficult to see where the marina ends and roads begin. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Briny Breezes could be...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Where Is Deborah Stewart? Last Seen In Boca Raton.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a search Monday morning for Deborah Stewart. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 86-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday in West Boca Raton. Her last appearance was around noon. It was not immediately clear […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy