24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
luxury-houses.net
An Architectural Masterpiece with The Absolute Finest Specifications and Impeccable Interior Asks $16.5 Million in Naples, Florida
331 Colony Drive, Naples, Florida is an architectural masterpiece was rebuilt by BCB Homes with the absolute finest specifications, long lake views, impeccable interior, incredible furnishings, and creative finishes. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 331 Colony Drive, please contact Barbara Lowe (Phone: 239-216-1973) & Tricia L Soars, PA (Phone: 239-216-2848) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
A Newly Constructed Architecturally Perfect Home on An Iconic Location Hits The Market for $7.75 Million in Sanibel, Florida
1800 Woodring Road Home in Sanibel, Florida for Sale. 1800 Woodring Road, Sanibel, Florida is a tropical beachfront sits on an iconic location of historical significance on Sanibel Island boasting 165 feet of natural seashell shoreline facing west with unobstructed views across Pine Island Sound. This Home in Sanibel offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1800 Woodring Road, please contact Mike H Mcmurray (Phone: 239-558-0676) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury residential development replacing The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach
A Chicago developer will use the property from The Carousel Beach Inn on Fort Myers Beach, which sold for $7,000,000, to complete a luxury residential development. When people in the area hear about Gulfside Twelve, a new development with prices starting at just under $4,000,000 a unit, they’re concerned about the direction the beach might be heading in.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M
Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopens; Lighthouse Inn closed permanently
Buzz’s Lighthouse Restaurant reopened Tuesday after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, but the adjacent Lighthouse Inn didn’t survive the historical storm. The iconic North Naples properties just across Gulf Shore Drive from Vanderbilt Beach were heavily battered by the hurricane two months ago. The vintage motel just completed 45 seasons, but it won’t see another one.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Beloved Sanibel restaurant set to reopen doors Thursday
Inside the Sanibel Grill, preparations that have stood still for two months are moving along once again.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples continues plan review of major downtown redevelopment project
While members of the Naples Design Review Board raved this month about the architectural design of a major plan to redevelop nearly two blocks of downtown property, they aren’t sure the massive mixed-use project is an appropriate fit for the city. . Rather than voting to reject one of the...
Florida Weekly
Bonita Holiday Fair returns Dec. 16
The Bonita Holiday Fair returns for its second year from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1 on the grounds of the Bonita Springs Poker Room (formerly the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track) at 10601 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. Hours will be Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Fridays from 5-11 p.m., Saturday,...
Street artists create Christmas mural in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Santa and Rudolph are vacationing in Southwest Florida, and Frosty is desperately trying to find them to Save Christmas. At least that’s the theme of a beautiful new mural in North Naples. Local street artists, Brian Weaver and Cesar Aguilera, designed and created it...
newsnationnow.com
Fort Myers, Sanibel Island recover after Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — Most days it’s hard for Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers to even stomach what his community is going through. “To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Allers said,” “The estimates they’re saying for Fort Myers Beach alone are 2.5 million cubic yards of debris.” It’s been months, and still there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
WINKNEWS.com
Refurbishing the Big John statue in Cape Coral
A Cape Coral staple, Big John, a statue standing tall outside a restaurant, needs some work done before it can return to its former glory. Recently, Big John is a little closer to the community members than before Hurricane Ian impacted the area. Ralph Sangiovanni, the owner of Razzle Dazzle,...
Birds and fish severely impacted by red tide blooms in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — Along Naples’ beaches on Tuesday morning, dead fish washed up in pockets, and you could begin to feel the respiratory effects of the Red Tide. “As the red tide comes in, it’s going to continue to deplete oxygen, and so then our water is more unhealthy, more bacteria … it just creates a worse situation,” said Shelley McKernan, who represents the Collier County Waterkeeper – a nonprofit dedicated to water cleanliness and advocacy.
Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good
MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with NBC2, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
First marina set to reopen on Fort Myers Beach post Ian
The Moss Marina is set to be the first marina to reopen on Fort Myers Beach in the wake of hurricane Ian.
Downtown Fort Myers post office looking forward to reopening in February after many delays
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The downtown Fort Myers post office has been turned into a homeless camp after it was ravaged by Hurricane Ian and set vacant for two months. The U.S. government plans to take it back just after the busy holiday season. The holidays are always a...
Rush to the altar: Local wedding venue thrives amid pandemic, inflation & hurricane
A record number of people have tied the knot this year. Many couples were forced to push back their big day during the height of the pandemic. But now they have another headache: inflation. However, that hasn’t slowed down business for one local venue. NBC2 spoke with the owner...
WINKNEWS.com
Love Boat Ice Cream expands to downtown Fort Myers, explores franchise opportunities
When Brian Borst bought Love Boat Ice Cream in 2014, he did it without knowing anything about running an ice cream shop. . During the past eight years, learning on the job changed to growing it into Lee County’s burgeoning ice cream empire. . The newest Love Boat Ice Cream opened...
wlrn.org
Audubon clears Naples' Corkscrew Swamp of 1,000 acres of invasive willow
Fifteen years ago, there was no noticeable problem with invasive Carolina willows at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. That changed. Corkscrew’s marshes and prairies, once dominated by diverse grasses and sedges that provide critical habitat for a range of wildlife species from the tiny least killifish to the threatened wood stork, were becoming smaller and fewer as the thirsty Carolina willow and other woody shrubs replaced the prairies taking advantage of altered seasonal water conditions that allowed them more water and a lack of wildfire to burn them away.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
