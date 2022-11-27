Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chiefs overtake Bills as Super Bowl favorites: See why the odds shifted
The Buffalo Bills had been the Super Bowl 57 favorites for the duration of the 2022 NFL season, but there's now a new favorite to win it all. The Kansas City Chiefs have overtaken the Bills as the current Super Bowl favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com, with the Chiefs shifting to +400 odds and the Bills to +450.
Monday Night Football money line, plus a three-team NBA parlay: Nov. 28 best bets
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Scott Rabalais: Are LSU's bowl hopes still sweet after A&M loss? It's a matter of taste
To say Texas A&M threw a wrench into LSU’s postseason plans with Saturday’s 38-23 victory over the Tigers would be a gross understatement. Throwing a whole tool set into the Tigers’ plans is more like it. The loss sent LSU tumbling out of College Football Playoff contention,...
Jeff Duncan: Still a Saint, Scott Fujita is making an impact in his new career
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — When Scott Fujita played linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, it was apparent he would go on to big things once his NFL career ended. The adopted son of Japanese-American educators, Fujita was not your typical football player. As a walk-on safety at California, he...
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121
Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.
Check out Chok's Choices for Thursday, Dec. 1
1. Solid Country Gold – Scratched out of a race last week for this. Easier foes here. 5. Crème de Bali – Have to give consideration because this one should have the early lead. Race 2. 1. Alexaplaybornontherun - Rail means the jockey should send to the...
