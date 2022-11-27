ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Chiefs overtake Bills as Super Bowl favorites: See why the odds shifted

The Buffalo Bills had been the Super Bowl 57 favorites for the duration of the 2022 NFL season, but there's now a new favorite to win it all. The Kansas City Chiefs have overtaken the Bills as the current Super Bowl favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com, with the Chiefs shifting to +400 odds and the Bills to +450.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NOLA.com

After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121

Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.
NOLA.com

Check out Chok's Choices for Thursday, Dec. 1

1. Solid Country Gold – Scratched out of a race last week for this. Easier foes here. 5. Crème de Bali – Have to give consideration because this one should have the early lead. Race 2. 1. Alexaplaybornontherun - Rail means the jockey should send to the...

