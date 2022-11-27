Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30
The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Dribbling to Evansville
It seems like almost yesterday that 15 students from Southeast Missouri State University set out to dribble a basketball from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Evansville, Indiana. The Southeast basketball team of 1960-61 had a great record and qualified to play in the NCAA college division national tournament. To call attention...
wzdm.com
Jerry Cress, 67, Bicknell
Jerry Lee Cress Sr, 67, of Bicknell, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2022. He was born to the late Jesse Cress Sr. And Margaret Lee “Jewel” Cress, on July 16, 1955. Jerry served his country proudly in the United States Army, was a wrecker driver, mechanic in his younger years, then self- employed. Jerry enjoyed working on cars and working with his hands.
wzdm.com
Patricia Deeter, 84, Vincennes
Patricia Grace (Doades) Deeter, 84, formerly of Vincennes, passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 in Valparaiso, IN. Grace was born April 10, 1938 in Decker, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Flossie Mae Garris Doades. She was a graduate of Decker High School and worked at various businesses as a cashier. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed cooking, baking and being with her family. She showed her Christian beliefs in her daily interactions with everyone she met.
wzdm.com
Don Osborne, 81, Vincennes
Donald W. Osborne, 81, of Vincennes, died November 28, 2022,in Bridgepointe Health Campus, Vincennes. Don was born January 14, 1941, in Vincennes, the son of Commodore “C.E.” and Selma (Strate) Osborne. He was the older brother to two sisters — Marilyn, who was his constant confidant and supporter, and their younger sister Edna, who preceded him in death in 2015.
wzdm.com
X Marks the Best: LHS Junior Xander Hunt Named SIAC Player of the Year
Vincennes Lincoln High School junior Xander Hunt was named as Football Player of the Year in the SIAC. The designation, and All-SIAC first and second teams, were released earlier today. Hunt was also named to the First Team as an at-large selection. Other L-H-S players named first team all-SIAC were...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Evansville, Indiana
Situated on the gentle horseshoe bend of the Ohio River is the charming “River City” of Indiana known as Evansville. Once voted the “best city in the country in which to ‘live, work, and play’”, Evansville is the third largest city in Indiana and represents its commercial, medical, and cultural hub.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
Boonville man injured in tree stand fall
WARRICK CO., Ind., (WEHT) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred November 23 in Warrick County. The Indiana DNR says at around 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square […]
wzdm.com
GRC Confirms January 9th Closure of Memorial Bridge in Downtown Vincennes
The planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes will run from January 9th to April 30th. That word has been released by the George Rogers Clark National Park. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The closure allows...
wzdm.com
Southern Vincennes Victim of Sunday Power Outage
Many electric customers in and around southern Vincennes lost power yesterday after a tree limb reportedly fell on an electric wire. Duke Energy reported around 2,000 customers lost power during the day yesterday. Power was restored as the day continued for those who were affected by the outage.
wzdm.com
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, Vincennes
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on November 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Vincennes, IN on June 8, 1938, the daughter of Woodie and Merle (Miller) Kennedy. She married Larry H. Cooper on November 11, 1962, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.
wevv.com
Evansville's west side Azzip Pizza location closing for store improvements
The Azzip Pizza location on Pearl Drive in Evansville is temporarily closing for renovation. Officials with the restaurant say the Pearl Drive location will be closed from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8 while improvements to the store are made. The improvements include a larger dining area with new furniture, and...
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
wzdm.com
Karen Tow, 78, Plainville
Karen Noel Evans Tow, 78, of Plainville, passed away on November 21, 2022 at Daviess Community Hospital. She was born December 10, 1943 Lewis Whetzel and Wilma Jean (Mallett) Brand. Karen started working at a young age for her Aunt Marj at Randy’s Motel doing both clerk and cleaning, and...
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
14news.com
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers on northbound I-69 were asked to be careful near Lynch Road Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers say there was a crash involving four to five cars. I happened around 3:15 p.m. There aren’t any injuries that we know of.
wzdm.com
Sharyn Catiller, 75, Oaktown
Sharyn J. (Nash) Catiller, 75, of Oaktown, IN, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence. Sharyn was born December 5, 1946 in Vincennes, the daughter of Theodore “Pete” and Susan Wheatley Nash. She was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and worked as a sales consultant for various stores. She married Gilbert “Gib” Catiller on March 1, 2003 and they made their life together for 19 years.
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
wzdm.com
Robert Cornelison, 63, Bicknell
Robert David Cornelison, 63, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Bob was born in Vincennes on April 4, 1959 son to Shirley A. Like Cornelison and the late Robert Alva Cornelison. Bob was a tool and die machinist for Johnson Controls and Vincennes Welding....
Comments / 0