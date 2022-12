Jordan Brand received the 2022 FN Achievement Award for Brand of the Year tonight, but if you asked pro basketball superstar Carmelo Anthony — an ambassador of Michael Jordan’s namesake label for 20 years — this win was a long time coming. “They were supposed to win the award, we were supposed to win this award for so long,” Anthony said before presenting the award to Jordan Brand president Craig Williams. Although Anthony is quite accomplished — a 10-time NBA All-Star, NCAA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist — he chose to express gratitude during his speech for the company that signed...

