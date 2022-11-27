Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M.

In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington.

They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington died late last evening (11/26/22) from injuries sustained in an off-duty utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash.

Captain Brewington served with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office since 1991. Since then, he has served in many areas of the Sheriff’s Office. He was currently assigned to the Judicial Services Division where he oversaw security operations of the courthouse. ‘We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dear friend and co-worker,’ said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. ‘We appreciate Captain Brewington’s long record of service to our community. We ask that the community keep his family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this tremendous loss.’”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10:32 p.m. Saturday night, a 54 year old man was traveling southbound on Illinois Street when the crash occurred.

Reports state that he was driving a utility terrain vehicle and for reasons still unknown at this time, the UTV overturned in the roadway and partially ejected the driver

The driver was the sole occupant of the UTV and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

FHP is conducting an investigation to find the cause of this crash.