ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wy0bp_0jOvqZXW00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M.

In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington.

They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington died late last evening (11/26/22) from injuries sustained in an off-duty utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash.

Captain Brewington served with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office since 1991. Since then, he has served in many areas of the Sheriff’s Office. He was currently assigned to the Judicial Services Division where he oversaw security operations of the courthouse. ‘We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dear friend and co-worker,’ said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. ‘We appreciate Captain Brewington’s long record of service to our community. We ask that the community keep his family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to deal with this tremendous loss.’”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10:32 p.m. Saturday night, a 54 year old man was traveling southbound on Illinois Street when the crash occurred.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Reports state that he was driving a utility terrain vehicle and for reasons still unknown at this time, the UTV overturned in the roadway and partially ejected the driver

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver was the sole occupant of the UTV and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

FHP is conducting an investigation to find the cause of this crash.

Comments / 6

Related
mycbs4.com

GPD identifies kind of car involved in fatal hit and run

Gainesville Police say the car they are looking for is a 2016-2022 Volvo XC90. It looks similar to this:. ----- The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they're looking into a case involving a cyclist who died after getting rear-ended by a person who then drove away. Police say they are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCNC

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD. Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD. Claudio also had...
INTERLACHEN, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy