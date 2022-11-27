Read full article on original website
Iran sentences four people to death for ‘cooperating’ with Israeli intelligence -Mehr news agency
DUBAI (Reuters) -Four people were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Iran’s judiciary for allegedly cooperating with Israel’s intelligence service and committing kidnappings, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. The Islamic Republic has long accused arch-enemy Israel of carrying out covert operations on its soil. Tehran has lately...
Ukraine says it recovers guns, cash from properties of pro-Kremlin politician
KYIV (Reuters) – Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it...
Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump's meeting with Kanye a 'mistake'
The incoming Israeli prime minister called Trump's meeting with "Ye," and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, "wrong and misplaced."
EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal – Von Der Leyen
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday. “We are ready to start working with the...
U.S. envoy to Palestinians says Washington still wants Jerusalem consulate
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The top U.S. official on Palestinian affairs reaffirmed on Wednesday that Washington wanted to reopen its Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians even as a new hard right government prepares to take office in Israel. Hady Amr, the U.S. Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, said President Joe Biden...
Mandela grandson protests release of anti-apartheid leader Hani’s killer
CAPE TOWN/PRETORIA (Reuters) – A small group of demonstrators gathered outside South Africa’s parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday to protest against the release from prison of the man who killed anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Janusz Walus, a Polish citizen, was granted parole last week after...
China wants US not to interfere in ties with India – Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in...
Russian parliament approves Kudrin’s exit from Audit Chamber, paving way for Yandex move
(Reuters) – The upper chamber of Russia’s parliament approved the resignation of Alexei Kudrin as head of the Audit Chamber on Wednesday, paving the way for him to take up a potential role at Russian technology giant Yandex. Kudrin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin throughout his...
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday at the age of 96, Chinese state media reported. Jiang died from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Blast hits seminary in north Afghanistan, killing 15
KABUL (Reuters) – A blast tore though a religious seminary in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Wednesday, killing 15 people, a provincial spokesperson said. A spokesperson for Samangan’s provincial government Emdadullah Muhajir, added that at least 20 people were also wounded in the explosion. It was...
Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over arrest of Russian nationals
(Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Norwegian ambassador over what it said was the politically-motivated arrest of Russian citizens for using drones illegally, while Norway said the arrests were legal. Several Russian citizens have been arrested by Norwegian authorities for flying drones,...
Ukrainian couple describe months under ground amid Russian attacks
SIVERSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Viktor and Ludmila Syabro, 68 and 61 respectively, first started living underground at least seven months ago as Russian assaults shattered their eastern Ukrainian hometown of Siversk. The wisdom of the couple’s choice seemed clear in July, when they told Reuters a missile struck the...
Nato holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan – FT
(Reuters) – Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their first dedicated debate on Taiwan in September, as the United States encourages other members of NATO to pay more attention to the rising threat of China to Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The talks were held...
U.S. calls for the release of Cambodian labor activist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned by Cambodia’s arrest of union leader Chhim Sithar and called for her release and that of other detained trade unionists. The State Department said Sithar, whose union has been in a year-long dispute with the...
Biden urges Congress to act to avert potential rail strike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Congress needed to act to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers. Asked if he was confident a rail strike can be...
Yellen says U.S. firms should be mindful of China-Taiwan geopolitical risks
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China’s threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York Times DealBook...
South Korea to negotiate with striking truckers again, but gap seen too big
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will meet striking truckers for more negotiations on Wednesday as concerns rose over shortages of petrol, pricier groceries and economic damage, and the government invoked a law forcing 2,500 cement industry drivers back to work. Union officials told Reuters the gap between the two...
Australian parliament censures former PM Morrison over secret ministries
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s parliament on Wednesday voted to censure former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial...
Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, West seeks to sustain support against Russia
(Reuters) – Russian forces tried to advance in eastern Ukraine and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Kherson in the south, the Ukrainian military said, as Western allies sought to buttress Ukraine and its neighbours against Moscow. In Washington, a $1.2 billion contract for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air...
U.S. seeks $5.4 million from Russian businessman Malofeyev’s account
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Prosecutors on Wednesday moved to confiscate $5.4 million from a U.S. bank account belonging to Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, who Washington has accused of financing separatists in eastern Ukraine and Crimea and imposed sanctions on him. Federal prosecutors in New York said in court papers...
