Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/30
The Lincoln Lady Alices fell to 3A #8 Gibson Southern 78-49. Lincoln was led by Ari Gerkin with 15 points, with Faith Fleetwood adding 9. The Alices are 4-4 and travel to Salem Friday. (Clay City Slithers By Warriors) The Clay City Eels rode a 25-10 middle two quarter surge...
waovam.com
NK Boys at Home; LHS Girls on Road Tonight
The North Knox Warriors host the Clay City Eels. The Warriors are 0-1, after losing their opener to White River Valley. Tip time is 7:30; pregame show at 7:15 on 105.7, WUZR. The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices travel to Gibson Southern. Tip time is 7:30 pm; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM.
waovam.com
NK Girls Move to 8-0 With Win Over North Central
The North Knox Lady Warriors broke open a close halftime game with a strong second half, en route to a 64-39 win over North Central. Madison McCory came off the bench to lead the Lady Warriors with 15. Alex McKinley had Brynna Collins each had 12. The Lady Warriors outscored the Ladybirds 33-13 in the second half to notch the victory. Jalyn Davidson led North Central with 12.
waovam.com
Unbeaten NK Girls Try to Stay That Way Tonight at Home
The undefeated North Knox Lady Warriors take an undefeated record into their game tonight with the 4-2 North Central Ladybirds. Tipoff is at 7:30; the pregame show starts around 7:15 on 105.7 WUZR and wuzr.com. Elsewhere tonight:. Boonville is at Mater Dei. South Spencer hosts Tecumseh. Castle is at Owensboro...
waovam.com
Rivet’s Cadence Mills to Continue Golf Career at Saint Mary of the Woods
Rivet senior Cadence Mills will sign a letter of intent to play golf next year at Saint Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute. Mills, a senior at Rivet, will make the signing official at a ceremony on Wednesday, December seventh, at Rivet.
waovam.com
X Marks the Best: LHS Junior Xander Hunt Named SIAC Player of the Year
Vincennes Lincoln High School junior Xander Hunt was named as Football Player of the Year in the SIAC. The designation, and All-SIAC first and second teams, were released earlier today. Hunt was also named to the First Team as an at-large selection. Other L-H-S players named first team all-SIAC were...
waovam.com
GRC Confirms January 9th Closure of Memorial Bridge in Downtown Vincennes
The planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes will run from January 9th to April 30th. That word has been released by the George Rogers Clark National Park. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The closure allows...
waovam.com
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, Vincennes
Margaret “Ann” Cooper, 84, passed away at 7:14 a.m. on November 23, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Vincennes, IN on June 8, 1938, the daughter of Woodie and Merle (Miller) Kennedy. She married Larry H. Cooper on November 11, 1962, and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2021.
waovam.com
VU President Johnson Seeking Legislative Assistance This Year
Vincennes University will seek state funding this coming budget cycle for improvements to its Vincennes and Jasper campuses. The request will be for the long, budget setting Legislative session starting in January. VU president Chuck Johnson wants funding for a new building to sit on the site of the former...
waovam.com
LHS One of Four Statewide Schools in Pilot Learning System
Vincennes Lincln High School is one of four schools statewide to be part of a new learning system called P-Tech. The program is a relationship-driven effort to expand hands-on learning with business, industry, and higher education partners. The LHS program will work toward an advanced manufacturing path, at first. As...
waovam.com
Robert Cornelison, 63, Bicknell
Robert David Cornelison, 63, of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Bob was born in Vincennes on April 4, 1959 son to Shirley A. Like Cornelison and the late Robert Alva Cornelison. Bob was a tool and die machinist for Johnson Controls and Vincennes Welding....
waovam.com
State Gas Prices at $3.65 a Gallon; Gas Prices Much Lower in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.65 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents higher than Monday’s national average. It’s also 20 cents lower than a week ago, 20 cents lower than a month ago, and 38...
waovam.com
Wreaths Across Knox County Purchase Deadline Extended to Mid-December
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline has now been extended to December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony on Saturday, December 17th. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are $15...
waovam.com
Vincennes Christmas Activities Set for Next Two Weekends
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for Friday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The annual parade will be held on December 9th to square it with various other activities around Vincennes in that time period.
waovam.com
Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Taking Entries
The annual Christmas Parade of Lights will step off on Main Street in downtown Vincennes at 6:30 Friday, December 9th. The parade will run on Main from First Street to Tenth Street. The parade is now being handled by the Vincennes City Council. At this time, the parade has about...
waovam.com
Giving Tuesday Set for Tomorrow
Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday — and the United Way of Knox County is promoting it in a little different way this year. Through its Facebook page, the group is offering a printable 10% off coupon at the Vincennes Texas Roadhouse. The coupon is available through the United Way of Knox County’s new Facebook page at United Way of Knox County Vincennes.
waovam.com
Vincennes City Council Members Chime In on E-Gift Card Rollout
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce’s E-Gift Cards are now available to anyone wishing to shop in Knox County. The electronic gift cards allow users to double the purchasing power of their cards, with a buy one card, get one free offer. The original purchase can be from $20 to $200 per card, with a maximum of 2 cards.
waovam.com
Another “Giving Tuesday” Treat Provided by Papa John’s, KCARC
Another Vincennes-based group is joining with a food server to help themselves for today’s Giving Tuesday. KCARC will team with Papa John’s through tonight to take 15% of certain purchases to help their cause. The donation will be made by using the code “PJ FUND 15” at checkout. The code may be made for either telephone of online orders.
waovam.com
Vincennes Man Charged with Drug Counts After Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man for Dealing in and Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. 45-year-old Duane Johnson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $2,500 bond.
waovam.com
Despite “Cyber Monday,” Shop Local is Still Call from Local Merchants
Even with today being “Cyber Monday,” business leaders across the county encourage you to “shop local”. Knox County Chamber of Commerce director Jamie Neal says going local means a whole lot more than just buying Christmas gifts. Neal reminds everyone that all types of local businesses...
Comments / 0