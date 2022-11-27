Read full article on original website
Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round
Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
Soccer-'Battle of Britain' between Wales and England goalless at halftime
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The first half of Tuesday's "Battle of Britain" between Wales and England in Group B at the World Cup was 0-0 at halftime with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden coming close for England.
England and Wales players take a knee in World Cup match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them. England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.
BBC
Wales fans heartbroken as England end World Cup dream
Heartbroken Wales fans are coming to terms with the end of their World Cup dream after being knocked out of the tournament. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. To get through to the next round Wales had to beat England and...
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
FOX Sports
Wales vs. England highlights: England dominates to take Group B
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with all eyes on Group B to close out the day. England dominated Wales to win 3-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The win gave England the top spot in Group B. Despite the lopsided outcome, England struggled to...
Yardbarker
Jude Bellingham was full of praise for England teammate after Wales win
Jude Bellingham was complimentary of Marcus Rashford after his outstanding performance against Wales tonight. The Manchester United forward scored a brace to secure England’s progression to the World Cup Round of 16. His first goal was a remarkable free-kick that was unsavable for Danny Ward. The 25-year-old, who recently...
BBC
Richie Wellens: Leyton Orient boss extends deal until end of 2024-25
Head coach Richie Wellens has signed a new contract with League Two leaders Leyton Orient until the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The 42-year-old former Doncaster boss arrived on a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined from Salford in March. Having steered the O's to safety last season, Wellens has guided...
BBC
World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
England striker Kane cleared to play Wales at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Harry Kane will be available to start for England in the team’s final World Cup group game against Wales on Tuesday. The striker took a hit on his ankle in England’s opening game against Iran and looked off the pace in the 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Facing Spurs team-mate Kane a 'brilliant challenge' - Wales' Rodon
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Joe Rodon is relishing the "brilliant challenge" of facing Tottenham...
BBC
Jordan Davies: Wrexham midfielder suffers lengthy injury blow
Wrexham expect to be without midfielder Jordan Davies for up to three months due to a knee injury. Davies suffered medial ligament damage late in the first half of Wrexham's 4-1 win over Farnborough in the FA Cup last Saturday. The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 18 games this...
Yardbarker
FA Cup 3rd Round Draw In Full, Manchester United Learn Their Fate
Manchester United have learned their fate in the FA Cup and have found out who they will face in the third round. United face. The FA Cup is a competition that United will want to compete in with it being the main domestic competition to compete in. The game against.
SB Nation
Newcastle to face Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup’s 3rd Round
The draw for the 3rd Round of the Emirates FA Cup took place on Monday and luck wanted Newcastle United to face Sheffield Wednesday away from home at Hillsborough. The game will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 7th Jan. and Sunday, 8th. Jan, with the precise date still to be announced.
Yardbarker
West Ham United youngster looks ‘certain to join’ Newcastle United
Newcastle United are looking to secure their second January signing in the form of West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby. The Magpies came close to securing the full-back’s signature in the summer before the deal failed on deadline day. Now, Eddie Howe is aiming to materialise a deal in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale vows to continue playing for Wales
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Captain Gareth Bale said he will continue playing for Wales...
‘Brave’ England fan celebrates World Cup goal in sea of Welsh fans in Cardiff
An England supporter’s solitary celebration in a sea of red was caught on camera as the Three Lions scored their third goal against Wales.As Marcus Rashford scored England’s 100th World Cup goal, making it 3-0, the woman was the only fan in Cardiff with a smile on her face.“Try and spot the England fan,” BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker remarked, before adding: “I mean, she’s very brave to be doing that really.”England claimed the Group B top spot as they progress to the last 16, sending the Welsh team home from World Cup 2022. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mark Drakeford asks for ‘a day’ to get over World Cup defeat to EnglandWales fans sing national anthem to team as Dragons bow out of World CupWorld Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans party after cruising to victory against Wales
