KTBS
Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine
Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine. The 54-year-old actor recently revealed he will reprise his beloved 'X-Men' role for the third 'Deadpool' movie but insisted he's always meant it when he told fans he was finished playing the character - though he confessed the idea of returning for Ryan Reynolds' franchise has always been "lurking and brewing" in his subconscious.
Idris Elba Shines in Studded Suit & Glossy Shoes at FN Achievement Awards With Wife Sabrina Elba
Idris Elba presented the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award to Christian Louboutin tonight at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York. The accomplished actor gleefully embraced the honoree upon acceptance in a sharp black suit and dress shoes. Elba attended with his wife Sabrina Elba. Notably, the couple collaborated on their “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” collection with Louboutin in 2021. Suiting up, Elba’s look consisted of a black blazer lined with silver studs down the lapels, on the pockets, and down the sides of his wide-legged trousers. Underneath the blazer, Elba layered on a black button up and fastened on a...
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were forced into sexy photoshoot
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim 'One Tree Hill' bosses forced them to take part in a sexy photoshoot for Maxim magazine. The actresses appeared on the cover of the men's magazine back in 2006 alongside their co-star Danneel Ackles with the trio being picture wearing cream shorts and open shirts which revealed push-up bras underneath - and now Sophia and Hilarie have said they didn't want to take part.
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
