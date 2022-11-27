ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
WSBS

Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?

When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man

A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
WINTHROP, MA
whdh.com

Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass.  Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Lower your energy bills, DIY-style 🥶

It's Monday, Boston. Catch up after the holiday weekend with today's edition of The B-Side. 👋 ICYMI: Emily is on vacation soaking up some sun, so I’ll be taking over this week. I’m Katie, The B-Side’s multimedia producer. Lovely to make your inbox acquaintance. 👀 What’s...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Major water main break floods Lowell streets

A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston prepares for prince and princess visit

At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
BOSTON, MA

