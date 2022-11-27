Read full article on original website
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NECN
Wu Claims Major Progress at Mass. and Cass, Admits Errors ‘Framing for Our Efforts'
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued Monday that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over...
WCVB
Massachusetts braces for heavy rain, damaging winds, Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system is moving into New England on Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
NECN
Ristorante Fiore in Boston's North End Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A longtime dining spot in the North End is getting ready to shut down. According to a Facebook post from the place, Ristorante Fiore is closing its doors, with the note from the Hanover Street spot saying the following:. After much thought,...
NECN
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
Windswept rain storm could cause flooding, tree damage
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the wind and rain storm coming on Wednesday.November is going to go out rather loudly on Wednesday. . . not with any snow or wintry weather but, instead, with a windswept rain.RAIN TIMELINE:Rain arrives from west to east in the afternoon. . . by 1 p.m. in Western Mass. and by 4 p.m. in Eastern Mass. Wednesday's PM commute is likely to be quite slow with pockets of torrential downpours and localized flooding.We get about six hours of heavy downpours,...
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
Boston Globe
Lower your energy bills, DIY-style 🥶
It's Monday, Boston. Catch up after the holiday weekend with today's edition of The B-Side. 👋 ICYMI: Emily is on vacation soaking up some sun, so I’ll be taking over this week. I’m Katie, The B-Side’s multimedia producer. Lovely to make your inbox acquaintance. 👀 What’s...
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
Boston prepares for prince and princess visit
At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
