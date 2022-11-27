Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Justin Bieber For Awful Attitude During Live Interview
Ronda Rousey is riding high in WWE this year. After returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Rousey has been on an impressive streak of performances, capped off by her current reign as Smackdown Women’s Championship. The spotlight has been briefly removed from her on-screen performances, however, in favour of...
BoxingNews24.com
WATCH: Tyson Fury Opens Up on Addiction, Family, Retirement, Death
TYSON FURY REVEALED that he placed himself in near splendid isolation during preparations for Saturday’s WBC world heavyweight title defence against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gypsy King has been making merry in Morecambe ahead of trading blows for a third time against his old London...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson Accused Of Lying About His Insane New Diet
Dwayne Johnson is known for a few things. Some people know him for his successful career in professional wrestling. Others will know him for his successful career in Hollywood. Perhaps most of all, however, Johnson is known for being extremely physically fit. One look at Johnson’s Instagram will tell you...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Says Mike Tyson Couldn't Do Basic Referee Move
Many fans will remember WWE WrestleMania XIV in 1998 as the event that truly kicked off the "Stone Cold" era in the company, as well as the infamous "Attitude Era." The main event of the night saw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin face off against "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship, with legendary boxer Mike Tyson acting as a "special outside enforcer." At the end of the night, Austin would be crowned the new WWF Champion, and the ascent of the company's biggest star since Hulk Hogan would be in full swing.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Argues With Busta Rhymes Over How Best To Perform One Of His Classics
50 Cent attempted to show Busta Rhymes how to best perform the latter’s classic hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” during a recent club appearance – and the results were both hilarious and entertaining. In a fan-captured video from the pair’s joint club...
ringsidenews.com
Dana Brooke Wraps Herself In Caution Tape To Celebrate 34th Birthday
Dana Brooke has been one of the most under-utilized talent in the WWE. Despite her long tenure, Brooke has not tasted huge success yet. However, she has been on point when it comes to training. Now, she has dropped a treat for the fans to celebrate her birthday,. Dana Brooke...
Boxing ref admits he gave Manny Pacquiao a dirty win in 2000, opponent responds
Manny Pacquiao is a hero in his native Philippines, but he also apparently enjoyed some cooking there early in his boxing career. Carlos Padilla, a Filipino referee who worked a WBC international super bantamweight championship match between Pacquiao and challenger Nedal Hussein in 2000, admitted he cheated to help Pacquiao get the win. The fight was held in Antipolo, Philippines.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
Christina Aguilera Calls ‘Lady Marmalade’ Video ‘1 of My Favorite Moments of My Career’
'Lady Marmalade' remains one of Christina Aguilera's most notable hits. The artist shared how special that time of her life was.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jodie Turner-Smith To Host The 2022 Fashion Awards
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith will host the 2022 Fashion Awards on December 5 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “I’ve said this before, but I see fashion like a costume. The costumes of life, you know? Anytime I wear something, it’s like a character for me, like taking on a new role. I always think of a line from one of my favorite movies by Janicza Bravo, called Zola,” Turner-Smith told Elle UK.
Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards
GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.” The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in...
wegotthiscovered.com
In a shocking turn of events, glamorous actress and heartthrob Brie Larson goes… rock climbing?
When she isn’t soaring through the skies and kicking butt as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson likes to spend her free time reading, knitting, taking long walks on the beach, starring in Nissan commercials, and apparently — rock climbing. The 33-year-old bombshell achieved global recognition and popularity after starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU film of the same name. Before suiting up as Captain Marvel, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, a comedy-drama she directed, co-produced, and starred in. She has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among many other influential titles.
Mass Appeal Unveils Nas Action Figure
Nas has appeared in films, toured the world and ventured into the tech world successfully. With all that he has accomplished, something happened on Monday afternoon that has never happened before. In partnership with Mass Appeal, designer Steven Cartoccio unveiled a limited-edition action figure of the legendary artist and entrepreneur.
Jennifer Lopez Says New Album Is Inspired By Ben Affleck Marriage: ‘True Love Does Exist’
Jennifer Lopez is preparing to deliver her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now. As he prepares to share this album with the world, Lopez sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to share intimate details regarding the project’s creation. “We captured me at this moment in time...
Antonio Banderas Reveals Who He Wants To Play Zorro Next
At 62 years old, Antonio Banderas has done everything from earning an Academy Award nomination to securing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With everything that he’s accomplished, nothing will be as memorable as his iconic performance as Zorro in the 1998 blockbuster, The Mask of Zorro. More than 20 years removed from his memorable performance, Banderas is ready to pass his mask on to the next great actor. Recently, Banderas told the good folks over at Comic Book that he’d like Tom Holland to follow in his footsteps as the next Zorro.
Joseph Sikora, T.I. & Terrence J Star In The ‘Fear’ Trailer
What’s your worst fear? Heights? Snakes? Well, it’s best not to say it out loud. In the event that you do, it may become your reality. In this horrific thriller, Joseph Sikora, Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Terrence J must confront their worst nightmares if they hope to survive.
